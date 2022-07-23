On this week’s edition of AEW “Rampage,” Lee Moriarty took on Dante Martin. In the end, the match saw Moriarty win after rolling Martin up with the assistance of the ropes. Also, Moriarty seemed to fight more aggressively than usual in this match, inspiring Stokely Hathaway to come out and look impressed on the entrance ramp. Someone who wasn’t impressed, however, was Moriarty’s friend and manager, Matt Sydal. The two will square off one-on-one next week at the Fight for the Fallen edition of “Rampage.”

Moriarty ultimately denied Hathaway’s business card, but Matt Sydal hopped on the mic before he could exit the arena completely. Sydal told Moriarty that he didn’t know how desperate Moriarty was for a big win, using aggressive and petty tactics to win the match. Now because of Moriarty’s actions, Sydal said he’d have to kick Moriarty’s ass. Sydal then challenged him to a match at next week’s Fight for the Fallen edition of “Rampage.” That match has now been made official and will take place next Friday.

This year will be the fourth edition of the Fight for the Fallen event and will take place at the DCU in Worcester, Massachusetts. This will be both Sydal and Moriarty’s first time appearing on Fight for the Fallen, and the first time “Rampage” will be getting a special Fight for the Fallen episode. Notable matches that have taken place at the event over the years include The Young Bucks vs. Cody & Dustin Rhodes, Brian Cage vs. Jon Moxley, and Chris Jericho vs. Nick Gage.

Also lined up for next week’s Fight for the Fallen is Ricky Starks defending the FTW Championship against Danhausen and Thunder Rosa defending the AEW Women’s Championship against Miyu Yamashita. Though, unlike Moriarty vs. Sydal, these matches are slated for “Dynamite” on Wednesday.

