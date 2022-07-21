A former TNA World Champion and more have been announced for Ric Flair’s Last Match.

Starrcast announced earlier today that James Storm, Crimson, Crowbar, and Kommander have all been added to the Bunkhouse Battle Royal match. The bout had previously been announced on “Busted Open Radio“, with Bully Ray as the first entrant. The match itself was originally created by Dusty Rhodes and primarily used in the NWA as a special attraction.

Jonathan Gresham, Konosuke Takeshita, Nick Wayne, and Alan Angels were also recently confirmed for the show in what is being dubbed as a Four Corners Independent Wrestling Dream Match. While Gresham’s ROH World Championship will not be on the line for the event, he will be facing off against Claudio Castagnoli for the title at Death Before Dishonor this Saturday at the Tsongas Center in Lowell, Massachusetts.

Ric Flair’s Last match will take place on July 31 at the Nashville Municipal Auditorium in Nashville, Tennessee. It is currently available for pre-order on FiteTV.

Here is the current card for the show:

* Ric Flair and Andrade El Idolo vs. Jay Lethal and Jeff Jarrett (with Karen Jarrett)

* Josh Alexander vs. Jacob Fatu for the Impact Wrestling Championship

* Jordynne Grace vs. Deonna Purrazzo vs. Rachael Ellering in a Triple Threat Match for the Impact Knockouts Championship

* Killer Kross (with Scarlett Bordeaux) vs. Davey Boy Smith Jr.

* Clark Connors vs. Ren Narita

* Jonathan Gresham vs. Konosuke Takeshita vs. Nick Wayne vs. Alan Angels

* Rey Fenix vs. Laredo Kid vs. Black Taurus vs. Bandido

* Ricky and Kerry Morton (with Robert Gibson) vs. Brian Pillman Jr. and Brock Anderson (with Arn Anderson)

* American Wolves (Eddie Edwards and Davey Richards) vs. Motor City Machine Guns (Alex Shelley and Chris Sabin)

* Marshall and Ross Von Erich vs. Jay and Mark Briscoe

* Bunkhouse Battle Royal (James Storm, Bully Ray, Crimson, Crowbar, Kommander, Sinn Bodhi, Rickey Shane Page, & More TBA)

