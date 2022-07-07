Earlier today, Boris Johnson resigned as the Prime Minster of the United Kingdom. His resignation came following a series of scandals that ultimately saw many of his own government quit their positions and question Johnson’s ability to lead the country. In an unexpected twist — particularly for wrestling fans — one of the members of government who quit was in fact a former WWE employee who had been given the role just a day earlier.

Michelle Donelan, Conservative MP for the Chippenham Constituency, was appointed Education Secretary by Johnson on July 6 after Nadhim Zahawi’s switch to becoming Chancellor of the Exchequer following the resignation of Rishi Sunak. However, just a mere 36 hours in the role, Donelan quit after pleading with Johnson to resign from his position for the sake of the country.

Donelan first became a member of parliament in 2015 after a well-traveled marketing career that saw her work for Pacific Magazines in Australia before landing a role with WWE as International Marketing Communications Manager. Donelan would have played a key role in WWE’s marketing strategies and communications in international markets outside the United States of America. It is unclear just how long Donelan was in the role before eventually entering the world of politics.

This isn’t the first time a member of the wrestling community has forged a career in politics. WWE Hall of Famers Jesse “The Body” Venture and Glenn Jacobs, fka Kane, both entered the American political arena after winding down their in-ring careers, with the former winning the 1990 Brooklyn Park mayoral election and 1998 Minnesota gubernatorial election, while the latter became the Mayor of Knox County, Tennessee, in 2018 — a position he still holds today. And of course, Donald Trump, who was elected the 45th President of the United States of America in 2016 before losing the 2020 presidential election to Democrat Joe Biden, was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2013.

