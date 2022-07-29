During tonight’s episode of “Impact on AXS TV,” former NXT Champion Johnny Gargano appeared on the show.

Gargano appeared via video, along with others, to praise Alex Shelley. Below is the clip:

In a recent report from Fightful Select, Gargano is not in talks with Impact Wrestling and his appearance in the video was more of a favor for a friend.

Gargano left WWE last December after deciding not to re-sign with the company. His last match with the promotion was at “NXT” Takeover WarGames 2021.

In June, while on Good Karma Wrestling, the former “NXT” Champion explained why he didn’t re-sign with the company.

“I had this guaranteed contract with WWE I could take for a lot of money, and I could come back and I could keep doing what I’m doing,” Gargano said. “I just knew that with the baby on the way, I didn’t want to have anyone else being in control of my time, because I’m really only getting one shot at this. Me and Candice only plan on having one kid, so I want to be there and try to experience everything I can with Quill for his first year before I do anything else.”

Gargano is set to be at this weekend’s Starrcast V event at the Nashville Fairgrounds. He has his own panel, “What’s NeXT,” where he will be revealing his future in pro wrestling.

The wrestling world was abuzz last night about @JohnnyGargano and at #STARRCAST he will be on stage for a panel that hopes to answer what everyone wants to know… What’s NeXT? Bracelets & @FiteTV pre-orders go ON SALE TOMORROW at 12pm ET at https://t.co/VShyAtb4Ry! pic.twitter.com/AYPxRyRcmi — #Starrcast (@StarrcastEvents) May 19, 2022

Alex Shelley is set to face “Impact” World Champion Josh Alexander at Emergence at the Cicero Stadium in Chicago on August 12. During his career with Impact, Shelley has never held the Impact World Title.

The Impact event will be available to stream on IMPACT Plus and YouTube for IMPACT Ultimate Insiders. Below is the card:

IMPACT WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP MATCH

Alex Shelley vs. Josh Alexander (c)

IMPACT KNOCKOUTS WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP MATCH

Mia Yim vs. Jordynne Grace (c)

IMPACT KNOCKOUTS WORLD TAG TEAM CHAMPIONSHIP MATCH

VXT (Chelsea Green & Deonna Purrazzo) vs. Taya Valkyrie & Rosemary (c)

LUCHA LIBRE AAA ATTRACTION MATCH

Bandido vs. Rey Horus

Ten Man Tag (If Honor No More Loses, They Must Disband)

Honor No More (Eddie Edwards, Matt Taven, Mike Bennett, Kenny King, and PCO) vs. Bullet Club (The Good Brothers, Ace Austin, Chris Bey, and Hikuleo)

