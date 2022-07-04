Welcome to our WrestlingINC.com Live GCW Backyard Wrestling 4 Viewing Party. Please share coverage of tonight’s Viewing Party on social media and chime in with your thoughts in the Comments section below. Make sure to click the REFRESH button to continue to get the most current, up-to-date coverage.

Announced card

Joey Janela vs. Nasty Leroy

Announced to appear

Pizza Cat Jr. (Billie Starkz)

The Great Akira

The Chad (Tye Hill)

Mayday Jack (Cole Radrick)

Skinripper (Masha Slamovich)

The Gift (Alec Price)

Cambodian Dragon (Yoya)

Dak The Destroyer (Bradley Prescott)

More names to be announced

Our live coverage starts at 5 pm ET.

