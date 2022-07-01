Welcome to our WrestlingINC.com Live GCW Gateway to the Death 2022 Viewing Party. Please share coverage of tonight’s Viewing Party on social media and chime in with your thoughts in the Comments section below. Make sure to click the REFRESH button to continue to get the most current, up-to-date coverage.

Announced card

Joey Janela vs. Davey Richards

Delirious vs. Effy

Allie Katch vs. 2 Cold Scorpio

Tony Deppen vs. Nick Wayne

Blake Christian vs. Gringo Loco

Alex Colon vs. Cole Radrick

Jimmy Lloyd & Los Mazisos (Ciclope & Miedo Extremo) vs. The Second Gear Crew (Mance Warner, 1 Called Manders & Matthew Justice)

Axton Ray vs. Ninja Mack

Dark Sheik vs. Jordan Oliver

*TONITE 8PM CST/9PM EST!* It's JANELA vs RICHARDS for the first time at #GCWGATEWAY in ST LOUIS! Effy v Delirious

Colon v Radrick

Wayne v Deppen

Macizos v SGC

Blake v Gringo

Allie v 2Cold

Ninja v Axton

Jordan v Sheik

Nick Gage Watch LIVE on @FiteTV:https://t.co/snTsVg85QL pic.twitter.com/Fs0JUcpa1j — GameChangerWrestling (@GCWrestling_) July 2, 2022

– The show begins with Nick Gage, who is sporting a trans rights t-shirt. Gage asks where his gang is at. Gage says the best wrestling company is in St. Louis for the first time tonight. Gage hypes up the fans as we get the show underway.

Blake Christian vs. Gringo Loco

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]

Sign up for Wrestling Inc. Breaking News Alerts