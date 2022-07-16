Welcome to our WrestlingINC.com Live GCW No Signal in the Hill 2 Viewing Party. Please share coverage of tonight’s Viewing Party on social media and chime in with your thoughts in the Comments section below. Make sure to click the REFRESH button to continue to get the most current, up-to-date coverage.

Announced card

* Bussy (Allie Katch & Effy) (c) vs. PPRay (Peter Avalon & Ray Rosas for the GCW Tag Team Championship

* Joey Janela vs. Kevin Blackwood

* Blake Christian vs. Starboy Charlie

* Rocky Romero vs. Gringo Loco

* Alex Zayne vs. Titus Alexander

* Jordan Oliver & Nick Wayne vs. Los Mazisos (Ciclope & Miedo Extremo)

* Tony Deppen vs. Komander

* Dark Sheik vs. Cole Radrick

Our live coverage starts at 11 PM ET

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]