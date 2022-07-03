Welcome to our WrestlingINC.com Live GCW Rock-N-Roll Forever Viewing Party. Please share coverage of tonight’s Viewing Party on social media and chime in with your thoughts in the Comments section below. Make sure to click the REFRESH button to continue to get the most current, up-to-date coverage.

Announced card

Rock ‘n’ Roll Express (Ricky Morton & Robert Gibson) vs. The Rejects (John Wayne Murdoch & Reed Bentley)

Joey Janela vs. Cole Radrick

Allie Katch vs. Nick Wayne

Dark Sheik vs. Billie Starkz

Shane Mercer vs. Blake Christian

Tony Deppen vs. Kerry Morton

The Second Gear Crew (Mance Warner, Matthew Justice & 1 Called Manders) vs. AKIRA, Alex Colon & Hoodfoot

Calvin Tankman vs. Jordan Oliver

Our live coverage starts at 6 pm ET

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]