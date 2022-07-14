WWE has announced a 20-Woman Battle Royal on the July 19 edition of “NXT” to determine the next challenger for the NXT Women’s Championship, currently being held by Mandy Rose.

BREAKING: Next Tuesday on #WWENXT a 20-Woman Battle Royal will be held to determine the next challenger for @WWE_MandyRose's NXT Women's Title! https://t.co/qBeFukgs01 — WWE NXT (@WWENXT) July 13, 2022

Rose defended the title on last night’s episode against current Women’s Tag Team Champion Roxanne Perez, with her partner Cora Jade at ringside. Rose would retain her title after Jade turned on Perez, giving her the chance to hit the Bicycle Knee and make the pin. Jade would then brutally attack Perez with a skateboard after the match.

Rose returned to “NXT” last July, aligning herself with Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne to form Toxic Attraction. She won the title at “Halloween Havoc” last year to dethrone Raquel Gonzalez. She has since gone on to beat challengers such as Gonzalez, Alba Fyre, Io Shirai and Cora Jade.

The rest of the card for the show is currently as follows:

* 20-woman battle royal to determine a No. 1 contender for the NXT Women’s Championship

* Josh Briggs & Brooks Jensen vs. Pretty Deadly for the NXT UK Tag Team titles

* JD McDonagh vs. Cameron Grimes

* Roderick Strong vs. Damon Kemp

* Axiom in-ring debut

* The Schism reveal their identities

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]