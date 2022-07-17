NWA President and Smashing Pumpkins frontman Billy Corgan is organizing a charity concert to benefit the victims of the Fourth of July parade shooting in Highland Park, Illinois that killed seven people and wounded more than two dozen others.

Corgan announced on Instagram on July 14th, “About a week ago on July 4th, we had the horrible tragedy here in Highland Park that took so many lives, and has injured so many people and has really affected so many of us as a community. So what we want to do on the evening of July 27 is we’re going to have a very special charity concert. Jimmy Chamberlin’s going to be part of the concert, other parts of the Pumpkins family. There are so many people here affected by this tragedy. It’s very close to our hearts and we hope you’ll participate and support as well.”

Corgan has been living in Highland Park for about twenty years now. He owns and operates a tea house in the area with his partner Chloe Mendel.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by William Patrick Corgan (@billycorgan)

The benefit show, which is titled, “Together and Together Again” will be broadcast live at 9 p.m. ET on the Smashing Pumpkins’ YouTube channel for free. Viewers will be able to make donations throughout the concert. All proceeds will benefit the Highland Park Community Foundation’s July 4th Victims Response Fund.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Billy Corgan (@wpccodex)

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]