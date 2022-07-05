WWE Hall of Famer “Stone Cold” Steve Austin was nowhere close to a wrestling ring on the 4th of July but found a way to raise hell regardless!

The Texas Rattlesnake celebrated Independence Day by sharing fan art of George Washington nailing King George III with a Stone Cold Stunner. Austin would caption the photo with the following:

Hope your July 4th is a STUNNER!! #america #freedom.

WWE Hall of Famer Diamond Dallas Page, however, contends that George Washington is preparing to hit King George III with his signature Diamond Cutter in the fan art.

It’s a stunner, not a cutter, send this to @steveaustinBSR, not me! 😂💥💎 pic.twitter.com/3oUtFjlhIY — Diamond Dallas Page (@RealDDP) July 4, 2022

Austin was also very active on social media, giving shout-outs to fans who downed his Broken Skull brewskis.

Earlier this year, Austin returned to the squared circle for the first time in 19 years in a No Holds Barred match against Kevin Owens at the WrestleMania 38 premium live event. After his victory, an elated Austin would leave the door open for another match at next year’s WrestleMania 39.

“Well, for me to participate at WrestleMania 38, if you’d have told me, ‘hey man, you’re going to be part of WrestleMania 38, not only that, you’re going to main event night one,’ I would have said, ‘you’re full of s–t, and you’re crazy.’” Austin told BrewBound Podcast. “But there I was, in Dallas, Texas, headlining main event on day one.

“So, never say never. But I would imagine within the scope of that show, that’s going to be a big show in a big-time city, and it will be a two-night event again. So, I am sure I am done wrestling, per say. But as part of WWE, I can’t imagine that I would not be there in some capacity.”

Austin also confirmed that it was Vince McMahon’s call to bring him back for WrestleMania earlier this year.

“I am not booking myself on the show, because I didn’t book myself on 38,” Austin revealed. “That’s a Vince thing, and I have a great relationship with him. If I get the call [for WrestleMania 39], I will be there.”

