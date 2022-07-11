WrestleMania is WWE’s flagship premium live event of the year. This year’s event — which took place over two nights on April 2 and 3 — emanated from the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, and the details of the revenue generated for the Dallas/Arlington region have now been revealed.

Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson and Arlington Mayor Jim Ross (not to be confused with the WWE Hall of Famer and current AEW commentator) have confirmed that WrestleMania generated $206.5 million in economic impact. The amount generated sets a new company record for WrestleMania, as “the show of shows” surpassed the $200 million mark for the first time in its history.

“On behalf of the Jones family and the entire Dallas Cowboys organization, we congratulate WWE on their milestone success of WrestleMania at AT&T Stadium,” said Charlotte Jones, Chief Brand Officer of the Dallas Cowboys, who regularly play at the AT&T Stadium. “We were honored to partner with WWE and their Superstars to give back to the community in a multitude of ways during WrestleMania Week.”

According to WWE’s statement, 67% of fans that attended WrestleMania traveled to Texas from outside the Dallas/Arlington region, with a number of those traveling from overseas for the first time since WrestleMania 35 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. $25.4 million was reportedly spent on hotel/accommodation in the area, with the economic impact drummed up from “WrestleMania Week” equalling the creation of 1,777 full-time jobs for the area. It was also noted that the extravaganza generated approximately $24.8 million in federal, state and local taxes.

WrestleMania 38, attended by a reported 156,352 fans across both nights, was highlighted first by “Stone Cold” Steve Austin, who made his in-ring return after almost 20 years, defeating Kevin Owens in an impromptu match to headline “WrestleMania Saturday.” The following night saw the longest-reigning Universal Champion in history, Roman Reigns, add the WWE Championship to his waist by overcoming Brock Lesnar, ultimately becoming the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion.

In 2023, WrestleMania 39 will take place SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, California on April 1 and April 2.

