The ratings for this past week’s “Dynamite” are in!

Wrestlenomics is reporting that “Dynamite” had 976,000 viewers on average throughout the show, including approximately 430,000 viewers in the 18-49 demographic with a 0.33 P18-49 rating.

The show was up 7% in total viewership from last week, with viewers in the 18-49 demographic up 3%.

According to Showbuzz Daily, “Dynamite” was ranked #2 in the 18-49 demographic amongst cable originals for the day. ESPN’s broadcast of the Yankees vs. Mets game was rated #1 with a 0.50 demo rating. With the inclusion of broadcast prime time, “Dynamite” was ranked #6. “Big Brother” was ranked #1 with a demo rating of 0.75.

Compared to the last four weeks, “Dynamite’s” male 12-34 key demographic was up 22%. Their 18-34 key demographic was up 14%, while their 35-49 key demographic was down 8%. The Non 18-49 demographic was up by 6%.

Viewer counts were in the thousands, with calculations coming from national ratings. The difference between this week’s episode was compared to the median for the last 28 days.

The 2+ count was 976,000, compared to the +2% median. The overall 18-49 count was 430,000 compared to the -3% median. The male 18-49 count was 286,000 as opposed to the +2% median. The female count in that same age range was 151,000 as opposed to the -1% median.

The 18-34 count was 162,000 in comparison to the +14% median, while the 35-49 count was 269,000 compared to the -8% median, and the Non-18-49 count was 546,000 as opposed to the +6% median.

The female 12-34 count was 75,000 compared to the -6% median. The male count of that same demographic was 96,000 compared to the +22% median. Finally, the 25-54 count was 499,000 compared to the +1%. The 50+ demographic was 480,000 as opposed to the +5% median.

The most viewed videos on YouTube were “Jericho Challenges Jon Moxley for the AEW Interim World Title” at 355,000 views, followed by “Daniel Garcia takes Out Bryan Danielson to Pick Up a Huge Win” at 262,000 views, “The Cold Hearted Handsome Devil HOOK is the NEW FTW Champion” at 261,000 views, “Jungle Boy Returns and Holds NOTHING Back” at 76,000 views and “Comic-Con Challenge, Championships, and More” at 68,000 views.

