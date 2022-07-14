Two of the top factions in Impact Wrestling are set to clash on tonight’s episode of “Impact on AXS TV”.

The main event on tonight’s show will see The Impact World Tag Team Champions The Good Brothers, Ace Austin, and Chris Bey representing Bullet Club in an eight-man tag team match against Honor No More’s Eddie Edwards, Kenny King, Matt Taven, and Mike Bennett. The Good Brothers were part of a team that defeated Honor No More in a ten-man tag team match at the Against All Odds event at the beginning of the month.

Impact World Champion Josh Alexander will renew hostilities with Violent By Design. Tonight, the Motor City Machine Guns will team with Alexander for a six-man tag team match. Alexander has successfully defended his title against two members of VBD. He defeated Eric Young at the Slammiversary pay-per-view and beat Joe Doering at Against All Odds. Alexander also defeated the third member of VBD, Deaner, on an episode of “Impact On AXS TV” last month.

Also on tonight’s episode, Masha Slamovich will look to keep her undefeated run going against Tenille Dashwood. Mickie James will take on Chelsea Green. Plus, James Storm will be in one-on-one action against Steve Maclin.

The following line-up is announced for tonight’s episode:

Bullet Club (Impact World Tag Team Champions The Good Brothers, Ace Austin & Chris Bey) vs. Honor No More (Eddie Edwards, Kenny King, Matt Taven & Mike Bennett)

Impact World Champion Josh Alexander & Motor City Machine Guns vs. Violent By Design (Eric Young, Deaner & Joe Doering)

Chelsea Green vs. Mickie James

James Storm vs. Steve Maclin

Masha Slamovich vs. Tenille Dashwood

Bhupinder Gujjar will face Johnny Swinger on “Before The Impact” starting at 7:30 PM ET on Impact Plus, YouTube, and Facebook.

Stay tuned for more on tonight’s “Impact on AXS TV” and be sure to join us for live coverage at 8 PM ET.

