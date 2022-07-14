Welcome to our WrestlingINC.com Live “Impact Wrestling” Viewing Party! Don’t forget to share our Viewing Party with your friends on social media and be sure to chime in with your thoughts about the show in the comments section below. Make sure you keep hitting that refresh button to stay up to date with all of the latest coverage.

Here is what’s happening on the show tonight:

* Honor No More (Eddie Edwards, Matt Taven, Mike Bennett and Kenny King) vs. Bullet Club (Karl Anderson, Doc Gallows, Ace Austin and Chris Bey)

* Violent By Design (Eric Young, Joe Doering and Deaner) vs. Josh Alexander and the Motor City Machine Guns (Chris Sabin and Alex Shelley)

* Chelsea Green vs. Mickie James

* James Storm vs. Steve Maclin

* Tenille Dashwood vs. Marsha Slamovich

"Impact" begins at 8 PM EST/7 PM CST/5 PM PST on AXS TV and at 8:30 PM EST/7:30 PM CST/5:3" PM PST for members of their official YouTube channel!

