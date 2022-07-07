Welcome to our WrestlingINC.com Live “Impact Wrestling” Viewing Party! Don’t forget to share our Viewing Party with your friends on social media and be sure to chime in with your thoughts about the show in the comments section below. Make sure you keep hitting that refresh button to stay up to date with all of the latest coverage.

Here is what happened on the show tonight:

The show begins with a recap of the tag team match between Honor No More, The Good Brothers, Heath and America’s Most Wanted and the Impact World Championship match at “Against All Odds”. Matthew Rehwoldt and Tom Hannifan greet audiences at home as Alan Angels makes his way to the ring. “Speedball” Mike Bailey follows.

“Speedball” Mike Bailey (c) vs. Alan Angels for the X Division Championship

Rehwoldt notes that Angels is ‘not just a number in the crowd anymore’. The bell rings and the two shake hands. Angels slaps Speedball and goes for a shoulder tackle. Speedball blocks it and hits a kick to Angels’ face. He hits a series of fast kicks, followed by a kick to the face that knocks Angels out of the ring. Speedball hits a moonsault off the ropes, then tosses Angels back in. Angels comes back and sends Speedball into the apron. He hits a frog splash to the outside and tosses Speedball back into the ring. He goes for a pin, but Speedball kicks out.

Angels hits a double clothesline, then goes for a pin but Speedball kicks out. Angels hits a kick to Speedball’s thigh, followed by a couple chops to the chest. Speedball hits a Northern Light’s suplex, then goes for a pin but Angels kicks out.

Angels goes off the top rope, but Speedball fires back with a kick in mid air. He hits a corkscrew, then goes for a pin, but Angels kicks out. Angels hits an insiguri, followed by a stomp to Speedball’s back. Bailey fires back with a kick to Angels face, followed by a Standing Spanish Fly. The two men exchange forearms before turning them into chops. Speedball gains the upper hand with a kick to Angels chest. Angels hits a forearm, then hits the Halo Breaker. He goes for a pin, but Speedball kicks out.

Angels hits an elbow and Speedball fires back with a kick to Speedball’s face. Angels hits the Wing Snapper, then goes for a pin but Speedball kicks out. Angels goes for a splash, but Speedball rolls out of the way. He hits the Ultimo Weapon for the win.

Winner: “Speedball” Mike Bailey

After the match, the two men shake hands and Speedball raises Angels’ hand. Deaner and Doering run down to the ring and attack the two men. Deaner hits a DDT on Speedball and then grabs a mic. He says that their issues are not over with Josh Alexander until they say it’s over. He tells him to come down to the ring, but Violent By Design’s music plays and Eric Young slowly makes his way to the ring.

Back from the break, Young asks Deaner and Doering what happened. He says that their losses were not part of his desgin. Deaner says they thought they were accomplishing his mission and that when Young couldn’t do it, they thought Doering could and bring the belt ‘to the family’. Young says that under his watch, Doering was undefeated. He says that the sickness has taken hold of them and he thought that they were different from the diseased fans. He calls the fans worthless for not being able to see the truth and that his only choice is to burn them both. Deaner says that Young is 100% right. He says that him and Doering see the truth crystal clear and he needs to give them a chance. He says they can make this right. Young agrees and says that moving forward, the world belongs to Young and not Deaner or Doering.

Commentary reveals the details for the next pay-per-view for “Impact”: “Emergence”. They then run down the card. We head backstage to Honor No More. Matt Taven says that they keep getting screwed and “Impact” doesn’t want them there. Kenny King says that “Impact” doesn’t deserve them and Maria Kanellis says that in order to spread their message, they must overcome their setbacks. Eddie Edwards asks PCO how badly he wants to help them spread their message and tells him to show them in his match tonight against Black Taurus.

Back from the break, Gia Miller is standing by with Deonna Purrazzo and Chelsea Green. She asks Purrazzo about her No. 1 Contender’s match against Mia Yim tonight and says that she will show Yim what happens when you mess with her. Gail Kim walks in and says that she loves them as a tag team. She congratulates them on their win at “Against All Odds” and informs Green that she has a match next week against Mickie James next week and everyone will be banned from ringside. She also tells Purrazzo that everyone is also banned from ringside tonight.

Back at the ring, Laredo Kid comes down, followed by Trey Miguel.

Trey Miguel vs. Laredo Kid

The bell rings and the two lock up. Kid trips Miguel and locks in a waist lock. Kid escapes and rolls out of the ring. He gets back in and Miguel sends his arm off the top rope. Kid sends Miguel to the mat with a jaw strike, followed by a slam to the mat. Miguel rolls out of the ring and Kid goes for a suicide dive. Miguel moves out of the way and hits a moonsault.

Back from the break, Kid has an upper hand. He hits a double drop kick and locks in a single leg crab. Miguel grabs the bottom rope to break the submission and sends Miguel into the corner. Kid goes after Miguel’s knee and locks in a Figure Four Leg Lock. Miguel grabs the bottom rope again to break the submission. Miguel heads to the top rope and hits a missile drop kick. Miguel hits a series of kicks, followed by a one legged stomp to Kid’s back. He goes for a pin but Kid kicks out.

Kid hits a Michinoku Driver, then goes for a pin but Miguel kicks out. Miguel rolls up Kid, but he kicks out. Kid gets Miguel on his shoulders, but he escapes. He hits a swinging neck breaker for the win.

Winner: Trey Miguel

We are then introduced to a new segment that showcases the greatest moments of Ric Flair in “Impact”, called the “Ric Flair Moment of the Week”. We then go backstage to a furious Deaner and Doering. They look for Josh Alexander and tell Gia Miller it’s about making things right. They then beat up two wrestlers until security seperates them. Alexander appears and they tell him it’s not over.

Back from the break, we then cut to a video package hyping up Killer Kelly’s debut in the company. We then go backstage to Gia Miller and America’s Most Wanted. James Storm says that they didn’t know that they were going to reunite and Chris Harris states that “Against All Odds” will be a night he never forgets. He says that you can never say never in wrestling and Miller asks Storm when people can expect to see him back. He says he doesn’t know and he walks into Steve Maclin’s dressing room. He asks where Moose is and Maclin says he doesn’t know. Maclin says he thought “Against All Odds” was his retirement match and Storm challenges him to a match next week.

PCO comes to the ring, alongside Vincent. Black Taurus follows, alongside Crazzy Steve.

Black Taurus vs. PCO

The bell rings and the two lock up. Taurus goes for a shoulder tackle, but PCO blocks it. Taurus hits an uppercut, and PCO fires back with a forearm. Taurus hits an insiguri, followed by a backstabber. He goes for a pin, but PCO kicks out. Taurus slaps PCO, followed by a chop. Taurus gets PCO up on his shoulders, but PCO escapes. He clotheslines Taurus out of the ring, then tosses him back in. He clotheslines Taurus out of the other side of the ring, followed by a cannonball through the middle rope. He sets him up on the apron and delivers a couple elbows.

PCO climbs to the top rope and hits the De-Animator. He goes for a pin, but Taurus breaks it up by getting his foot on the bottom rope. Taurus hits a reverse sling blade, followed by a sling blade. He climbs to the top rope and hits an elbow drop on PCO. He goes for a pin, but PCO kicks out.

Taurus hits a knee on PCO’s throat, followed by a twisting moonsault off the top rope. PCO moves out of the way and hits a reverse DDT. He climbs to the top rope and hits the PCO-sault for the win.

Winner: PCO

After the match, the rest of Honor No More comes down and celebrates his win. Crazzy Steve hops in the ring to protect Black Taurus, but Heath surprise attacks them. Backstage, Bullet Club is watching what’s happening in the ring. Gia Miller approaches them and asks if their issues with Honor No More are over. They say that they eat their lunch every time and they’re starving for some action with them. Ace Austin says he’s ready to get involved and they throw down the challenge for next week: Bullet Club vs. Honor No More.

Back from the break, we go backstage to Brian Myers. He goes over to Johnny Swinger and says that Swinger does not have a credible wrestling school. We go to Bhupinder Gujjar and he asks for a shot at the Digital Media Title. He calls Swinger over and tells them to have a No. 1 Contenders match next week.

Back at ringside, Shera comes to the ring, alongside Raj Singh. Rich Swann follows.

Rich Swann vs. Shera

The bell rings and Swann beats down Shera. Shera catches Swann and hits a back breaker. He sends Swann to the mat and hits a stomp to Swann’s back. He chokes Swann with his boot and hits a jaw breaker. He whips Swann into the corner, then hits a forearm to the face. He hits a shoulder to Swann’s midsection, then sends him to the mat. He charges at Swann in the corner, but Swann moves out of the way. He hits a 619, then takes out Singh on the outside. Swann hits a kick to Shera’s head, followed by several more. Swann hits the 450 for the win.

Winner: Rich Swann

Backstage, Madison Rayne and Tenille Dashwood approach Gisele Shaw. They ask Shaw why here is a picture from Masha Slamovich with a cross through her and she says Slamovich is going to kill her. They tell Shaw she is on thin ice.

Back from the break, we go backstage to Rosemary and Taya Valkyrie. Rosemary is pacing and Valkyrie asks why. Rosemary says that they should’ve had ‘all hands on deck’ and says they need to go to the Undead Realm to find Havok. Rosemary tells her she can’t come because people die there. Valkyrie insists that she come along to back Rosemary up and she reluctantly agrees.

Commentary runs down the card for next week. Deonna Purrazzo comes to the ring, followed by Mia Yim.

Mia Yim vs. Deonna Purrazzo in a Knockouts No. 1 Contenders Match

The bell rings and the two lock up. Yim slams Purrazzo’s head into the mat, then the two lock up again. Yim hits a shoulder tackle, then the two exchange shoves with one another. Yim gains the upper hand and pushes Purrazzo to the mat.

Yim delivers an arm drag, followed by a forearm. She delivers a drop kick to Purrazzo through the middle rope, followed by a suicide dive. She tosses Purrazzo back into the ring, then goes for a pin but Purrazzo kicks out. Yim delivers a backslide and a jack knife roll up, but Purrazzo kicks out of both. Yim hits a hurricanrana, but Purrazzo fires back with a leg trip.

Back from the break, Purrazzo goes after Yim’s arm. She trips Yim and chokes her with her boot. Purrazzo sends Yim to the mat, then goes for a pin but Yim kicks out. Yim sends Purrazzo to the mat, then delivers a head butt. The two exchange forearms and Yim gains the upper hand with a clothesline. She hits a drop kick, followed by a big boot. She delivers a cannonball, then goes for a pin but Purrazzo kicks out.

Yim hits Eat Defeat, but Purrazzo rolls out of the ring. Purrazzo hits a kick to the face, then goes for a pin but Yim kicks out. Yim climbs up to the top turn buckle, but Purrazzo drags her down. She charges at Yim in the corner, but Yim moves out of the way causing Purrazzo to hit the ring post. Yim hits a Code Blue, then goes for a pin but Purrazzo kicks out. The two women slug it out with forearms and chops, until Purrazzo hits a knee to Yim’s midsection. Yim hits a big boot to Purrazzo’s face, but Purrazzo hits a side Russian leg sweep. Purrazzo locks in a Fujiwara Arm Bar, but Yim rolls her up. Purrazzo kicks out, then hits the Queen’s Gambit. She goes for the pin but Yim kicks out.

Yim kicks Purrazzo to the mat, followed by a powerbomb. She hits a Package Piledriver, then goes for a pin but Purrazzo kicks out. The two women exchange some right hands before slugging it out with some forearms. Yim delivers a series of fast kicks, followed by another Package Driver. She hits an Eat Defeat for the win.

Winner: Mia Yim

After the match, Jordynne Grace comes to the ring with her Knockout’s Championship. She applauds Yim and shakes her hand.

“Impact Wrestling” begins at 8 PM EST/7 PM CST/5 PM PST on AXS TV and 8:30 PM EST/7: 30 PM CST/5 :30 PM PST for members of their official YouTube channel!

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]