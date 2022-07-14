Welcome to our WrestlingINC.com Live “Impact Wrestling” Viewing Party! Don’t forget to share our Viewing Party with your friends on social media and be sure to chime in with your thoughts about the show in the comments section below. Make sure you keep hitting that refresh button to stay up to date with all of the latest coverage.

The show begins with a recap of the events last week featuring Violent By Design and Josh Alexander. Matthew Rehwoldt and Tom Hannifan then greet audiences at home.

We then go backstage to Deaner and Joe Doering. Deaner says that he doesn’t know where Eric Young is and they will have to compete in their six man tag team match by themselves. Their music hits and they come to the ring. Motor City Machine Guns and Josh Alexander follows. VBD’s music hits and Young comes to the ring to the shock of everyone.

Violent By Design (Eric Young, Joe Doering and Deaner) vs. Josh Alexander and the Motor City Machine Guns (Chris Sabin and Alex Shelley)

Alexander and Deaner begin the action. The bell rings and the two lock up. Alexander locks in an arm submission, but Deaner escapes and he tags in Shelley. Shelley beats down Deaner with a few submissions, then tags in Sabin. Sabin beats down Deaner, then tags Alexander back in. Alexander reigns down some right hands in the corner. He locks in the ankle lock, but Doering pulls Deaner out of the ring to break up the submission. While the referee is distracted, Young takes a cheap shot at Alexander. Deaner tags in Doering and he hits a bodyslam. He follows that up with a clothesline, then goes for a pin but Alexander kicks out.

Deaner tags back in and chokes Alexander on the middle rope. Young tags in and goes for a pin, but Alexander kicks out. He tags in Doering and he locks in an arm submission. Alexander escapes and Young tags in Deaner. Deaner delivers a suplex, then goes for a pin but Alexander kicks out. Doering tags in and hits a stomp to Alexander’s back. He hits an elbow drop, then knocks him to the mat. Alexander fires back with a few forearms, followed by a back elbow. Doering levels Alexander and we go to commercial.

Back from the break, Alexander makes the hot tag to Sabin while Doering tags in Deaner. Sabin hits a right hand, followed by an atomic drop. He goes for a pin, but Deaner kicks out. The two men take one another out with a double crossbody as they crawl to their partners to tag in Young and Alexander.

Young takes down Alexander with a clothesline. Alexander hits a series of forearms, followed by a back body drop. Alexander then hits a Northern Lights Suplex, then goes for a pin but Young kicks out. Alexander locks in an ankle lock, but Young escapes and Alexander tags in Shelley. Young takes out Shelley, then goes for a pin but Shelley kicks out. Deaner tags in and Young tells him to “prove it”. The Motor City Machine Guns take out Deaner with some double team work, then Shelley locks in the Border City Stretch. Alexander locks in the ankle lock on Young and both men tap out, but Deaner taps out first.

Winners: Josh Alexander and the Motor City Machine Guns

After the match, Sabin gives Alexander his “Impact” World Championship, but holds on to it for a few seconds in order to tease a future match between the two. Commentary then run down the rest of the card.

Back from the break, we then get another video package hyping up the debut of Killer Kelly. We head back to the ring where Steve Maclin comes down, followed by James Storm.

James Storm vs. Steve Maclin

The bell rings and the two lock up. Maclin hits a right hand to Storm’s back, followed by a chop. Maclin hits a modified shoulder block, then sends Storm into the corner. Storm fires back with some right hands of his own, followed by a hip toss. He sends Maclin to the mat, then looks for the Last Call but Maclin rolls out of the way. He gets back in and Storm hits some right hands. Maclin manages to send Storm into the top rope and we head to a commercial.

Back from the break, Maclin has the upper hand. He delivers a back breaker, followed by a knee to Storm’s back. Storm delivers a right hand to Maclin’s midsection, but Maclin fires back and sends him to the mat. He goes for a pin, but Storm kicks out. Maclin chokes Storm on the middle rope, then sends him face first into the top turn buckle. Storm gets fired up and hits a double clothesline. He hits an atomic drop, followed by a right hand. Storm hits an insiguri, followed by a leaping neck breaker. He goes for a pin, but Maclin kicks out.

Maclin hits a spear as Storm hangs in the corner from the top turn buckle, then goes for a pin but Maclin kicks out. Storm hits a kick to Maclin’s midsection, then sits Maclin on the top turn buckle. He delivers a couple right hands, followed by a super hurricanrana. He hits an elbow drop off the top rope, then goes for a pin but Maclin kick out.

Storm rallies the crowd and looks for the Last Call. Maclin blocks it and sends Storm face first into the exposed turn buckle. He pins Storm for the win.

Winner: Steve Maclin

After the match, the lights go out. They come back on to reveal Sami Callihan standing in the ring. Maclin already has this scoped out and is standing at the top of the ramp. We then go the “Ric Flair Moment of the Week” segment, which is from Lockdown 2010.

We then head backstage to the Motor City Machine Guns and Scott D’Amore. Sabin says that he felt something from earlier when he held the title tonight. He asks if he will take this into consideration when determining the next No. 1 Contender. D’Amore says that “Impact” lets people earn opportunities rather than give it to them and states he noted that Shelley was the one who got the pin. He says next week it will be Sabin vs. Shelley to determine the next No. 1 Contender.

We head to ringside where Chelsea Green comes down. Mickie James follows.

Chelsea Green vs. Mickie James (with Mia Yim and Deonna Purrazzo banned from ringside)

The bell rings and Green gets in James’ face. James bites her and toes her down to the mat. She fires down right hands and delivers a bunch of chops to Green. Green comes back with some forearms of her own. James delivers a few kicks, and James hits a modified bulldog. The two roll around the ring fighting with one another before James is sent out of the ring. Green tells the referee to count her out, and goes for a baseball slide. James moves out of the way and sends Green into the ring post. She goes flying off the apron to take out Green, then tosses her back in the ring.

Green hits a drop kick, then goes for a pin but James kicks out. Green locks in a crossfire, but James escapes. James hits a hurricanrana, then Green fires back with a kick to James’ face. She goes for a pin, but James kicks out. James sends Green’s face into the middle turn buckle, but Green fires back with some right hands. Green hits a clothesline, then goes for a pin but James kicks out. Green hits a knee on James’ back, then locks in a shoulder submission. James escapes and drags Green to the mat. James slaps Green, then follows it up with a forearm. He hits a couple kicks, but Green fires back with a pump kick. She goes for the pin but James kicks out.

Green sends James face first into the bottom turn buckle. She tells James to “get out of the ring”, but James kicks her onto the ramp. She goes after her, but Green sends her head into the tron. The two women exchange right hands before Green tosses James back into the ring. Green hits a neck breaker, but James fires back with some back elbows. Green hits a forearm and James fires back with one of her own. James hits a couple clotheslines, followed by a face plant into the mat.

The crowd cheers “this is awesome” as James pulls out a Mick Kick. She goes for a pin, but Green manages to grab the bottom rope. Green hits a knee, followed by a stomp to James’ neck. She goes for the pin, but the referee catches her grabbing James’ trunks. James rolls up Green, but Green kicks out. Green looks for another stomp, but James counters and manages to hit a kick. James looks for her finisher, but Green reverses it into a roll up. She has her feet on the ropes, but the referee doesn’t see and she picks up the win.

Winner: Chelsea Green

We head backstage to Rosemary. Taya Valkyrie walks in and says she’s sorry she’s late but she wanted to look good. Rosemary tell her that her looks don’t matter in the Undead Realm and says she will keep her safe as long as she listens. She says they will get in, get Havoc and get out. They transport themselves to the Undead Realm and Rosemary welcome her to her home. Rosemary tells her to stick close and to not follow the light.

The two wander through the other dimension and Valkyrie gets scared by Behemoth sounds. A light catches Valkyrie’s eye and she heads towards it while Rosemary rambles on. Valkyrie then enters a bright, white space as she plans the space. She bumps into Havoc as Rosemary notices she’s gone. She heads towards the light and enters the bright, white space. She sees a figure and goes towards them. The figure is Havoc and Valkyrie says she sees Rosemary has met Jessica. The screen goes black and we head to commercial.

Back from the break, there is a replay of Bhupinder Gujjar’s win against Johnny Swinger from earlier tonight on “Before the Impact”. We go backstage to Gujjar as he approaches Brian Meyers. he says he was promised a title shot if he beat Swinger and Meyers tells him to get the blue verification check mark first.

Back at ringside, Tenille Dashwood comes to the ring with Madison Rayne and Gisele Shaw. Masha Slamovich follows.

Tenille Dashwood vs. Masha Slamovich

The bell rings and Slamovich intimidates Dashwood. She hits a spinning back fist, but Dashwood slides out of the ring. Slamovich drags her back in, then hits a Dragon Screw. She hits a kick to Dashwood’s face, followed by the Snow Plow for the win.

Winner: Masha Slamovich

After the match, Shaw and Rayne check on Dashwood. We then get a recap of the events of last week after “Speedball” Mike Bailey and Alan Angels’ match for the X-Division Championship when Deaner and Doering attacked them. We head backstage to Gia Miller and Speedball. Miller asks Speedball how he felt after the attack and he says he’ been thinking a lot about Deaner. He says he is willing to defend the title around anyone and says if Deaner wanted to fight him, all he had to do was ask. He challenges Deaner to a match next week before we head to a commercial.

Back from the break, commentary runs down the card for next week’s “Impact”. Honor No More then comes to the ring, but Heath attacks Vincent out of nowhere at the top of the ramp. They are followed by Bullet Club.

Honor No More (Eddie Edwards, Matt Taven, Mike Bennett and Kenny King) vs. Bullet Club (Karl Anderson, Doc Gallows, Ace Austin and Chris Bey)

Edwards and Bey start off the action. The bell rings and the two start beating one another down. Bey rolls up Edwards, but Edwards kicks out. King and Austin tag in. Austin delivers a kick to King, then trips him and delivers a kick to his back. King tags in Taven and Austin delivers a forearm shot. He hits a drop kick on Taven, but Taven fires back with a forearm shot of his own. He tags in Bennett and Austin knocks down Bennett.

All the members of both teams enter the ring and start going at it. Bullet Club sends all members of Honor No More out of the ring and we head to a commercial break. Back from the break, Austin and Taven are the legal men. Austin has the upper hand and he tags in Anderson. Anderson whips Taven into the corner, then tags in Gallows. The Good Brothers hit a double shoulder tackle, then Gallows sends Taven into the top turn buckle face first. Taven delivers a kick to Gallows midsection, but Gallows counters with a clothesline.

Bey tags in and hits an assisted leg drop. He goes for a pin, but Taven kicks out. Bey hits a leg sweep, followed by an insiguri. He goes for another pin, but Taven kicks out. Bey takes down Honor No More on the apron, but Edwards hits an insiguri. Bennett hits a leg sweep, then Taven goes for a pin but Bey kicks out. King tags in and delivers some right hands to Bey. King trips Bey and locks in a Single Leg Boston Crab. Edwards tags in and delivers some knees to Bey’s face. Edwards hits an overhead belly to belly suplex, then goes for a pin but Bey kicks out.

Bennett tags in and delivers a series of forearms and chops. He delivers a clothesline, then goes for a pin but Bey kicks out. Taven tags in and delivers a splash. King tags in and hits a leg drop off the ropes. Edwards tags in and Bey starts to fight back. He hits a kick to Edwards’ head, allowing him to make the tag to Anderson. The referee misses the tag and Honor No More beats Bey down as the referee is distracted.

Taven delivers a kick, then tags in Edwards. Bey hits an hurricanrana, followed by a kick to the face. He makes the hot tag to Anderson, who levels down Honor No More. He delivers a body slam to Taven, followed by a seton. The crowd cheers “too sweet” as Anderson hits a chop. He hits a leaping neck breaker on Taven, then tags in Gallows. They look for a Magic Killer, but Edwards takes down Anderson to keep this from happening. Gallows hits a Big Boot on Taven. The Good Brothers get Taven up for the Magic Killer, but while the referee is distracted Maria Kanellis delivers a low blow to Gallows. Edwards hits a Boston Knee Party, followed by an Aurora Boreallis Splash by Taven for the win.

Winners: Honor No More

