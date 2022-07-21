Welcome to our WrestlingINC.com Live “Impact Wrestling” Viewing Party! Don’t forget to share our Viewing Party with your friends on social media and be sure to chime in with your thoughts about the show in the comments section below. Make sure you keep hitting that refresh button to stay up to date with all of the latest coverage.

The show begins with a video hyping up the #1 Contenders Match for the Impact Wrestling Championship later on in the show. We then go outside the arena to see Shelley and Sabin arriving at the arena.

Matthew Rehwoldt and Tom Hannifan greet audiences at home as Deonna Purrazzo and Chelsea Green come to the ring, now dubbed as VXT. Jordynne Grace and Mia Yim follow.

Mia Yim and Jordynne Grace vs. VXT (Deonna Purrazzo and Chelsea Green)

Purrazzo and Grace begin the action. The bell rings and the two lock up. They exchange submissions Grace gains the upper hand with an arm drag. She rallies up the crowd, then deliver an elbow. She sends Purrazzo into the top turn buckle face first, followed by a clothesline. She tags in Yim and Yim goes for a pin right away. Purrazzo kicks out and tags in Green. Yim delivers a few arm drags to Green, followed by a boot to her face.

Yim tags in Grace and Grace delivers a body slam to Green. She goes for a pin, but Greens kicks out. Grace tags in Yim, but th referee is distracted by Purrazzo and misses it. Green dumps Green to the outside as Purrazzo pulls Grace off the apron. Green sends Grace face first into the bottom turn buckle, then goes for a pin but Grace kicks out. Purrazzo tags in and beats down Grace. Green and Purrazzo both deliver a double suplex to Grace and Green tags back in. She delivers a German suplex before Grace makes the hot tag to Yim.

Yim beats up Green and delivers a crusher. She delivers some forearms, then tosses her through the middle rope. She hits a taupe suicida. Yim tosses Purrazzo back in the ring, then goes for a pin but Green kicks out. Purrazzo tags in and delivers a flatliner. She goes for a pin but Yim kicks out. Green tags back in and Yim fights back with some elbows. Yim hits a drop kick on Green into the corner, then goes for a pin but Purrazzo breaks it up. Yim delivers a stunner, but VXT manages to hit their new finisher (a flipping stunner) for the win.

Winner: VXT

Back from the break, Honor No More is backstage. Taven says that they are mad because they have had no title matches. Mike Bennett says that this is typical of the company, with the writing on the wall. Kenny King calls out Heath for continuing to attack them and Vincent calls Heath a bad guy. Eddie Edwards asks where PCO was when Vincent was attacked by Heath and tells him mistakes will no longer be tolerated. Maria Kanellis says there are no excuses anymore.

Commentary then run down the card for the rest of the show. Deaner comes to the ring, alongside Joe Doering. “Speedball” Mike Bailey follows.

“Speedball” Mike Bailey vs. Deaner for the X-Division Championship

The bell rings and Speedball hits Deaner with several forearms. Deaner fires back with some eye rakes. Speedball sends Denaer into the corner, followed by a double kick. Speedball hits an arm drag, followed by a drop kick. He locks in a Boston Crab on Deaner, but Deaner makes it to the bottom rope to break up the submission. Deaner slides out of the ring, then Speedball chases him. Deaner sends him into the ring skirt as Doering interferes with a right hand.

Back from the break, Speedball has the upper hand. He delivers a couple chops before Deaner bites his eyes. Deaner delivers a drop kick, but Speedball fires back with some rapid kicks. Speedball delivers a shooting star press, then goes for a pin but Deaner kicks out. Speedball hits a spinning kick, but Deaner fires back with a splash. Deaner hits some forearms to Speedball’s back before the two men exchange chops. Speedball hits a kick. Speedball hits a kick to Deaner’s head that sends him onto the apron. Speedball looks for the flipping knees, but Deaner moves out of the way and he hits the apron. Deaner hits a back elbow, followed by a swinging neck breaker. Deaner slides to the outside as Speedball hits a moonsault off the top rope. Speedball sends him back into the ring and hits the spinning knees. He hits his finishing maneuver off the top rope for the win.

Winner: “Speedball” Mike Bailey

We then head to the Ric Flair Moment of the Week. We then head backstage to VXT celebrating their win from earlier tonight. Gail Kim walks in and Purrazzo asks to be put in the Knockouts Championship match at Emergence. Kim puts them in a match for the Knockouts Tag Team Championships instead.

Back from the break, we go backstage to VBD. Eric Young reprimands Deaner and Joe Doering for losing their match earlier tonight and tells them they are on thin ice.

Back at ringside, Madison Rayne comes to the ring alongside Gisele Shaw. Shaw has to force Rayne to come to the ring, as she doesn’t want to face her opponent out of fear. Masha Slamovich follows them.

Masha Slamovich vs. Madison Rayne

The bell rings and Rayne tells Slamovich she has a broken nose. Slamovich sends her into the middle turn buckle. Rayne looks for a sunset flip, but this upsets Slamovich and she rips off Rayne’s nose guard and breaks it. She hits the Snow Plow for the win.

Winner: Masha Slamovich

After the match, Shaw checks on Rayne before Slamovich delivers a manila envelope with a death warning inside to her.

Backstage, Bhupinder Gujjar approaches Brian Meyers. He says Meyers is too scared to give him a shot at the Digital Championship, after weeks of him promising. Meyers tells him that he isn’t scared, but he has to face Vincent first. He then goes off to look for him.

Back from the break, we get another video hyping up the debut of Killer Kelly for next week. Honor No More come to the ring, followed by Chris Bey and Ace Austin.

Honor No More (Matt Taven and Mike Bennett w/ Maria Kanellis) vs. Bullet Club (Ace Austin and Chris Bey)

Taven and Austin begin the action. The bell rings and Austin kicks Taven in the midsection. Taven trips Austin and locks in a side head lock. Austin fights out of it and delivers a kick to Taven’s spine. He delivers a leg drop. Taven delivers a drop kick, but Austin fires back with a kick of his own.

Taven and Bennett both tag in. They exchange chops before Bennett hits a shoulder block. Bey hits a shoulder to Bennett’s midsection, followed by a hurricanrana and a drop kick. He goes for a pin, but Bennett kicks out. Taven tags back in and he delivers a drop kick off the top rope. He goes for a pin, but Bey kicks out. Austin tags back in and hits a kick off the ropes. Taven sends Austin out of the ring with the assistance of Kanellis before Austin delivers a head scissors. Austin delivers a kick to Taven’s head off the apron, then tosses him back in the ring. While the referee is distracted, Bennett hits an illegal forearm, followed by a body slam. He tosses Austin back into the ring and tags in to become the legal man.

Bennett hits a back elbow, then goes for a pin but Austin kicks out.Austin makes the hot tag to Bey. Bey takes down Bennett, then delivers a neck breaker. He goes for a pin, but Bennett kicks out. Bey hits a super kick, then goes for a pin but Taven breaks it up. Bennett delivers a super kick, then delivers a brain buster. Bey hits a DDT but the referee is distracted by Kanellis. Taven hits a low blow, but Heath takes him out. Austin hits his finisher for the win.

Winners: Bullet Club

Backstage, Gia Miller is standing by with Steve Maclin. She asks him if he is worried of Sami Callihan after his attack last week. Maclin says he is predictable and he can play whatever mind games he wants. The lights go out and Callihan appears from behind. He attacks Maclin, but Maclin leads him to a staircase where Moose waits. He constrains him as Maclin beats him down. Callihan manages to grab his phone and turn out the lights in order to disappear.

Back from the break, Rosemary, Taya Valkyrie and Jessicka are backstage. Rosemary tells Jessicka to put on her mask and she says it isn’t her style. Jessicka says she has an idea and walks off. Rosemary asks what is wrong with her and Valkyrie says that Havoc disappeared after her match with Masha Slamovich out of fear. Jessicka walks back in with a fur coat and Rosemary says that they need to focus on their Knockouts Tag Team Match. She then walks off in frustration as Valkyrie and Jessicka ask what is wrong with her.

Backstage, Scott D’Amore and Josh Alexander are chatting. Rich Swann walks in and asks for a shot at the Impact World Championship now that he has his mojo back. Scott D’Amore says that he will consider giving him a title shot in the future if he can beat KUSHIDA in his debut in the company next week.

Commentary then run down the card for next week’s “Impact” and Emergence.

Back from the break, Alex Shelley comes to the ring, followed by Chris Sabin

Alex Shelley vs. Chris Sabin in a #1 Contenders Match for the Impact Championship

The bell rings and the two shake hands before they hug. The two lock up and exchange submissions before Shelley trips Sabin. We cut to Josh Alexander watching the match backstage as we head to a commercial break.

Back from the break, Shelley delivers a chop to Sabin. Sabin fires back with a neck breaker, followed by a forearm. Sabin delivers a stomp to Shelley’s back, then locks in a back submission but Shelley escapes. Shelley delivers a couple kicks, but Sabin fires back with a neck breaker. He goes for a pin, but Shelley kicks out. We head to another commercial break.

Back from the break, Shelley is in control and working on Sabin’s knee. Shelley locks in a knee bar submission, but Sabin grabs the bottom rope to break it up. Sabin hits a forearm on Shelley’s face, but Shelley fires back with a swinging neck breaker. Shelley trips Sabin and continues to attack his knee. Sabin hits a chop on Shelley, followed by a DDT. Sabin hits a forearm, followed by three more. Shelley fires back with one of his own. Sabin hits a knee as Shelley rolls out of the ring. Sabin follows and hits another one off the apron. He tosses Shelley back in the ring, then climbs to the top rope and delivers a flying crossbody. He goes for the pin, but Shelley kicks out. Sabin hits a tornado DDT, then goes for a pin but Shelley kicks out again.

Shelley hits a kick on Sabin’s knee, followed by a corkscrew. Shelley hits a belly to back suplex, then locks in the Border City Stretch. Sabin grabs the bottom rope to break the submission. Sabin hits a standing iniguri on Shelley, followed by a running knee. Sabin hits a German suplex, then charges at Shelley but Shelley counters with a super kick. Shelley hits another superkcik, but Sabin counters with a clothesline. Shelley hits the Sliced Bread, followed by the Shell Shock. He locks in the Border City Stretch for the win.

Winner: Alex Shelley

After the match, Sabin helps Shelley up and raises his hand. Deaner and Doering come out of nowhere and attack the Motor City Machine Guns. KUSHIDA’s music hits and he runs down to the ring to make the save.

