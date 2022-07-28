Another familiar face made an appearance in Nashville this week when WWE held SummerSlam Tryout Sessions. As previously announced, Big E would be making an appearance at the tryouts.

Before his Tribal Chief Roman Reigns’ Undisputed WWE Universal Championship defense this Saturday against Brock Lesnar, Reigns’ Special Counsel, Paul Heyman, also made an appearance at the SummerSlam Tryout Event. As seen in the clip below, Heyman is seen talking to the crowd of tryouts, giving them a rundown of what he expects to see from them. He tells them to sell him their name and to let their name be known instead of being known as a nickname or the number on their t-shirt.

Throughout his time in the WWE, Paul Heyman has helped build multiple talents into stars, such as the current AEW World Champion, CM Punk. During Punk’s early career in WWE, Heyman advocated for Punk to be moved up from WWE’s developmental OVW to their third brand, ECW. Punk, of course, found success in the eight years he spent in WWE, even forming an alliance with Heyman in the latter years of his time in the company.

More recently, though, Paul Heyman was running the “Raw” side of things in WWE. During his time there, one star saw a boost in their career. Zelina Vega was featured more on Raw as a manager for Andrade, Angel, and Theory during the pandemic era. This was ultimately because of Paul Heyman.

Paul Heyman has also served as the advocate for a longtime friend turned rival, Brock Lesnar. Heyman served as the manager for Lesnar in “The Beast’s” original run in WWE from 2002 to 2004. Heyman returned to work with Lesnar when the Beast returned in 2012. Heyman has arguably helped boost their career Lesnar’s to the main event status.

“Sell me your name.” The illustrious @HeymanHustle provides invaluable wisdom to Superstar hopefuls. #WWETryouts pic.twitter.com/batrgbSqeP — WWE Recruit (@WWERecruit) July 27, 2022

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]