Recent reports have seemed to indicate that “NXT” star Io Shirai is on her way out of WWE, but Shirai seems to have refuted those reports after a post today on social media. Shirai took to Twitter to simply state, “Rumors,” alongside a throwing-up emoji.

It had been claimed that Shirai’s contract with the company is set to expire at some point in August, setting her up for free agency, before additional reporting suggested Shirai has told people in Japan she is hoping to return home, with the goal of being closer to her family. That theory, however, now seems to be up in the air.

Shirai originally joined WWE back in 2018 after some difficulties getting signed the year prior due to health complications, but since then she has not looked back. Shirai is a former “NXT” Women’s Champion, which was a title she held onto for 304 days, and she is also a former “NXT” Women’s Tag Team Champion, a goal she accomplished alongside Zoey Stark, with the duo putting together a 111 day reign.

Shirai has not been seen since WWE WrestleMania 38 weekend, when she competed in a fatal four-way match against Mandy Rose, Cora Jade, and Kay Lee Ray (now known as Alba Fyre) at “NXT” Stand And Deliver. Shirai suffered a lower-leg injury during that contest and was spotted with a protective boot on in public, which explains her prolonged absence from the ring. Shirai was reportedly close to being healthy enough to make a return, so if she is staying in WWE, it might not be too long until she gets back into the squared circle.

