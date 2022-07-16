If you were to look at Fuego Del Sol’s Twitter page today, you would never know he is or ever was a part of the AEW roster. This is causing some speculation on the star’s status with the company.

The masked superstar took to Twitter last night and changed his profile picture and background to an all-black image. He also removed all mentions of AEW from his Twitter account. Among all these changes, Fuego also removed all his Tweets and posted only one phrase: “Change is going to come.”

Newly let-go wrestlers usually remove all mention of their former employer from their bio, but this time, it is out of nowhere and without further context. This also comes not too long after Alan Angels revealed his AEW Contract was up and he was not signing an extension.

Change is going to come. — Fuego Del Sol (@FuegoDelSol) July 16, 2022

It’s been less than a year since Fuego’s AEW Storyline that involved him fighting to earn the chance for an AEW Contract. This storyline saw him have a match on AEW “Rampage” against then-TNT Champion, Miro, where if Fuego Del Sol won, he would earn both a AEW Contract and the TNT Championship. Fuego ultimately lost the match, but in a sudden twist, Sammy Guevara came down to the ring and rewarded him with an AEW Contract with the approval of Tony Khan. This storyline went on for a few more weeks, as Fuego would buy a new car only to lose it in a “Championship vs Car” match.

Fuego, a main stay on AEW’s “Dark” and “Dark: Elevation”, was most recently seen on AEW “Rampage” last week when he teamed up with Bear Country and Leon Ruffin in a losing effort to The Acclaimed & The Gunn Club. Not only has Fuego wrestled on AEW, but he’s also taken recent bookings in companies like Warrior Wrestling, CPW, and Pale Pro Judges.

Fuego has left his booking email up on his Twitter page should anyone be interested in contacting him for opportunities.

