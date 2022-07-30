Recently, WWE Hall of Famer Jake ‘The Snake’ Roberts appeared on Busted Open Radio and was asked about Vince McMahon’s recent retirement. As noted, McMahon retired last week, stepping down from WWE, after the former CEO and Chairman came under fire after allegations involving hush money and sexual misconduct.

Roberts worked under McMahon and the WWF/WWE throughout the 1980s and 90s, with the Hall of Famer making sporadic appearances. Though, most recently, Roberts has been seen in AEW in the corner of Lance Archer.

He admitted that he didn’t know if McMahon would retire or if someone would kill him first. Roberts noted that McMahon had pissed a lot of people off during his time in WWE and that sometimes, the right amount of money makes everything alright.

Roberts also commented on AEW and Tony Khan. Roberts believes that All Elite Wrestling is taking it to WWE and that he hopes Khan continues to go and pick up all the talent WWE is letting go.

“AEW, they’re taking it to him right now. And I hope to hell that helps Tony keep pushing and keeps going and grabbing. Because it’s all available, you just got to have the balls to go out and get it,” Roberts said.

Roberts would also say there’s a new game in town with AEW and he hopes to be part of their rise. He debuted in early 2020 in AEW. There he would come out and deliver a promo to The American Nightmare, Cody Rhodes, even mentioning a new “client,” who turned out to be former IWGP United States Champion, Lance Archer.

He would continue to align himself with Archer throughout the two years he’s been with the company so far. Roberts, who hasn’t been on AEW TV since the April 27th edition of “Dynamite,” said despite missing from TV, he’s still being paid for sitting at home.

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]