AEW Interim World Champion Jon Moxley has been announced for NJPW Music City Mayhem.
NJPW Music City Mayhem is set for July 30th at the Fairgrounds, Nashville, Tennessee. The event is part of the Starrcast weekend lineup.
NJPW announced on Thursday that Moxley will be facing NJPW star El Desperado in a no disqualification match. This is the first match that has been announced.
JULY 30
🎶Music City Mayhem
🎡Fairgrounds, Nashville TN
🔥No Disqualification
JON MOXLEY
🆚
El DESPERADO
Need we say more?https://t.co/Pn2ds4hq7t#njmayhem #njpw @ElDesperado5 @StarrcastEvents pic.twitter.com/0YKVZxeat6
— NJPW Global (@njpwglobal) July 7, 2022
Last week, Desperado issued a challenge to Moxley after a New Japan Road event.
NEW JAPAN ROAD (July 3rd, 2022) Backstage comments!
🔻Watch FREE🔻https://t.co/a6y0U9YPWS
🔺無料公開中🔺
7/3(日)NEW JAPAN ROADのBSコメントを #新日本プロレスワールド で無料公開中!本日も #njroad 18:30から生配信📡✨@ElDesperado5#NJPW #njpwworld #njroad pic.twitter.com/YE5qMTUzTt
— njpwworld (@njpwworld) July 4, 2022
NJPW Music City Mayhem will be available now as a $14.99 PPV, as well as part of the $99.99 Starrcast event bundle pack.
Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]