AEW Interim World Champion Jon Moxley has been announced for NJPW Music City Mayhem.

NJPW Music City Mayhem is set for July 30th at the Fairgrounds, Nashville, Tennessee. The event is part of the Starrcast weekend lineup.

NJPW announced on Thursday that Moxley will be facing NJPW star El Desperado in a no disqualification match. This is the first match that has been announced.

Last week, Desperado issued a challenge to Moxley after a New Japan Road event.

NJPW Music City Mayhem will be available now as a $14.99 PPV, as well as part of the $99.99 Starrcast event bundle pack.

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]