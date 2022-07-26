Jonathan Gresham’s reported dissatisfaction over the lack of communication in AEW was foreshadowed in an interview that took place before ROH Death Before Dishonor. The Octopus joined “Wrestle Purists” for a conversation about his then-forthcoming match against Claudio Castagnoli at the second official ROH pay-per-view under Tony Khan’s AEW umbrella. Gresham was asked how his talks with Khan had gone so far, and his answer is telling in retrospect.

“To be honest, I’ve not really talked to him,” Gresham said. “I don’t know what he thinks about me. I’ve had like, very short conversations with him. Like when I say short, I mean short … I would hope that he values me. I don’t know, though. So we’ll find out in the coming weeks, months I guess.”

Several weeks earlier, Gresham turned heel against partner Lee Moriarty in tag action and aligned with the (seemingly now-defunct) Tully Blanchard Enterprises. When asked for details on how that angle came about, Gresham’s response continued to paint a picture of someone who wasn’t highly involved in the creative process for his own character.

“I arrived on TV one day and then I was told that’s what I was doing,” he said. “I was like, ‘Okay.’ I don’t know if it was super thought through, I don’t know anything. All I know is, that’s what I was told. I was like, ‘Alright, let’s make it work.'”

Gresham vs. Castagnoli was the opening match for Death Before Dishonor, and Gresham dropped the title to the “Swiss Superman” after a comparatively brief contest — of the matches taking place on the main card, only one was shorter. Reports followed from Fightful that Gresham had a heated conversation with Khan before the show and that Gresham “cussed out” Khan. Those reports indicated that Gresham had a creative direction for his character that didn’t align with Khan’s vision, and that he was against turning heel, but was told creative decisions had to go through Khan, who he wasn’t able to talk to until shortly before the show. Gresham reportedly requested his release from the company immediately after that conversation.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit “Wrestle Purists” with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.

