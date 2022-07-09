The latest update in the ongoing lawsuit between Major League Wrestling and WWE is in.

In a report from “PWInsider”, MLW filed a motion with the United States District Court, Northern District of California requesting to shorten the time for the Initial Case Management Conference between the two sides to move it up to September 29. They stated that they would suffer prejudice and harm if the court did not intervene and move it up.

The court moved the case management between the two companies to October and stated that they were unable to begin discovery until the case management conference was complete. WWE refused to agree and Judge Edward D. Davila ruled in their favor.

Back in January, MLW filed an anti-trust lawsuit against WWE, issuing a statement alleging that the company made “ongoing attempts to undermine competition and monopolize the professional wrestling market by interfering with MLW’s contracts and business prospects”.

The lawsuit also alleged that WWE pressured other parties into abandoning any prospect contracts or relationships with MLW and interfered in a major streaming deal for the company. This was reportedly due to WWE’s deal with Fox, giving them the right to air “SmackDown”, which caused plans with MLW to air their weekly show on Fox-owned streaming service Tubi to be axed.

The current schedule for the Initial Case Management Conference looks as follows:

* September 8, 2022 – Last day for Parties to Meet and Confer and file ADR Certification signed by Parties and Counsel

* September 15, 2022 – Last day for Parties to File Stipulation/Motion for Order Changing Time

* September 19, 2022 – Last day for Parties to file Joint Case Management Statement, pursuant to the Court’s Standing Order for Civil Cases IV(B)

* September 22, 2022 – Last day for Parties to file Rule 26(f) Report and complete Initial Disclosures or state objection in Rule 26(f) Report

* September 22, 2022 – Last day for Parties to File and Serve Administrative Request to Appear Telephonically at Initial Case Management Conference

* September 29 – Initial Case Management Conference

