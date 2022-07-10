The trial for former WWE Diva Tammy “Sunny” Sytch is approaching fast and she and her lawyer have now issued a plea.

Mike Johnson of “PWInsider” confirmed that Sytch has pled not guilty to the charges of DUI Manslaughter on July 8 in Florida.

The discovery period of evidence can now begin for both the prosecution and defense. The defense has requested the following information be made available to them which includes:

* names and addresses of anyone known to prosecutors to have information relevant to the charge

* written or recorded statements of the accused, including a copy of any statements in police reports or report summaries.

* tangible papers or objects which belonged to the accused.

* any material or information provided by a confidential informant.

* any electronic surveillance, including wiretapping, of the premises of the accused

* reports or statements of experts made in connection with the particular case, including results of physical or mental examinations and scientific tests, experiments or comparisons.

Meanwhile, the prosecution has filed a motion stating that they intend to call as many as 18 witnesses to the stand and have requested the information of whatever witnesses the defense plans to call to the stand.

Sytch was arrested back in May for a fatal three-car accident that she caused in Ormond Beach, FL on March 25. This is the latest development in the ongoing saga of her latest legal battle, so stay tuned for updates.

