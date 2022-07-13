AEW star Max Caster recently did an interview with Soundsphere.

Caster spoke about how he came up with the bars about AEW star Danhausen. He noted how he called him a Juggalo (the name for fans of the rap duo Insane Clown Posse) since they were in Detroit, which is the home of Insane Clown Posse. The pro-wrestling career of ICP (Violent J & Shaggy 2 Dope) includes stints in ECW, WWE, WCW, and their own promotion, Juggalo Championship Wrestling.

“You would think, ‘Oh, Danhausen, there’s so much to attack there and to get after but it’s a big spot, and you have to come with a TV-calibre rap,” said Caster. “I’m sitting there and I don’t know what I’m gonna say, and I go, ‘What if I say that he’s a white guy doing white face’, and then he [Bowens] starts laughing. Oh, we’re in Detroit, the home of the Insane Clown Posse, what if I call him a ‘Juggalo’ – Anthony starts laughing, so that’s perfect. Some are easier than others, and it’s a lot of pressure, but I work well under that pressure.”

On the June 29 edition of AEW “Dynamite,” Caster and The Gunn Club had lost to Danhausen and FTR. After the match, Gunn Club and The Acclaimed argue about the situation, which led to Billy shoving Austin to the mat, with his sons walking away.

The Acclaimed and The Gunn Club would officially break up on the July 6 edition of “Dynamite.”

After winning their match against Ruffin It & Fuego Del Sol & Bear Country, the four of them argue and Gunn Club attacked Max Caster until Billy Gunn pulled off his sons. He argues with them, and then he nailed Caster with a clothesline. Bowens wanted to be scissored, but instead, Gunn hit him with a Famouser.

