Maximum Male Models is now accepting new applicants!

The website, created by WWE, allows fans to submit applications to become part of Max Dupri’s modeling agency. First and last names, email addresses, and a full-body photo are required fields needed to apply. It is also required that the applicant is over the age of 13 and agrees to the terms & conditions WWE issued.

“I represent and warrant to WWE that: (i) I am the creator and sole author of the material being submitted, including but not limited to my name, biographical information, and photo (collectively, “Material”); (ii) I am the present and sole owner of all right, title and interest in and to the Material; (iii) I have the exclusive and unconditional right and authority to submit and/or convey the Material to WWE; (iv) the use of any such Material by WWE or its licensees and designees shall not infringe upon the rights of any third-party; (v) no person or company have collaborated with me in connection with the Material or any of its elements, or otherwise have any rights or interests in the Material; (vi) neither I nor any third party is entitled to any payment or other consideration as a condition of the exploitation of the Material; (vii) I have the exclusive right to grant all rights in the Material; and (viii) where the Material feature persons other than me, I shall procure the waiver of any moral rights including performers’ moral rights that I or they have in and to any Material I submit. I grant WWE the sole and exclusive right, including the right to authorize others, to use and incorporate the Material, in whole or in part, and/or in conjunction with other photographs and footage, and the right to use the my image, name, likeness and/or biographical information and all submitted Material for any purpose, including without limitation, in connection with the broadcast, exploitation, advertising, promotion and/or packaging of WWE programming, initiatives, promotions or campaigns and/or any product, including but not limited to, editorial, commercial, trade, print, advertising, promotional, radio, television, home video, motion picture programs, sound recordings, video games, non-fungible tokens, social media related activities and games or for any other purpose or at such times and in such manner as WWE may elect in perpetuity throughout the world, and to broadcast, exhibit and/or exploit the same in any and all media, whether now or hereafter known or devised (“Products”). I further acknowledge and agree that WWE shall be under no obligation to use or exploit the Material; that I shall not be entitled to any payments, residuals, monies or other compensation arising out of the sale of any Products or out of WWE’s exploitation of the Material in any manner, that I hereby release, discharge and agree to save and hold harmless WWE and/or its assignee from any and all claims of liability arising out of any use of the Material and/or Products; and that the Material shall be the sole and exclusive property of WWE in perpetuity. In this regard, the Material shall be deemed created for the benefit of WWE as a work made for hire as defined in the United States Copyright Act of 1976, or, to the extent that WWE cannot claim exclusive ownership rights by operation of law or pursuant to the assignment noted above, and to the fullest extent permitted by law, I hereby expressly grant a perpetual, royalty-free, non-exclusive, unrestricted, worldwide and irrevocable right and license to sell, rent, transfer, sub-license, use, reproduce, modify, publish, translate, prepare derivative works based upon, distribute, perform, display or otherwise utilize such Material, in whole or in part, in any form, media or technology known or hereafter (including, but not limited to, television, radio, motion pictures, streaming, downloads, online, physical media, print and public display) developed for any purpose (including, but not limited to, advertising and promotional purposes) throughout the world in perpetuity. I waive my right to inspect or approve any use of the Material and release and discharge WWE and its licensee and designees from any and all claims arising out of use of the Material, including any claims for libel and invasion of privacy.”

Individuals also have the option to input their Twitter username, as well as the city, state (if applicable), and country you’re applying from. It should be noted that the company included a notice that establishes that applicants will not actually be considered for employment as part of the group.

The website came after Dupri showed off his two latest male signees, Ma.çé and Mån.sôör̃, in a fashion show that showcased the 2022 Tennis Collection, on the latest edition of WWE “Smackdown”. He talked about their remarkable attributes as he gushed over their features and told audiences he was looking for more talent like them who “titillate the joys of your guilty pleasures”. He asked fans to send in full body pictures as Michael Cole told fans at home that they could go to www.maximummodels.com for submissions. Dupri also told fans not to bother if they couldn’t compare to his current models.

Dupri, formerly LA Knight during his time in “NXT”, made his main roster debut on the May 21 edition of “Smackdown” in a segment featuring Adam Pearce.

It will be interesting to see what’s next for Dupri, as WWE seems to be going all in on his current gimmick. Couple that with his mic skills and the group seems to have a bright future ahead of them in the company.

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]

Sign up for Wrestling Inc. Breaking News Alerts