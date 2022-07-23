A new face on WWE’s main roster made her titillating debut during Friday night’s “SmackDown”.

Maxxine Dupri made her arrival in a brief backstage segment, where she introduced herself as the Director of Talent for Maximum Male Models. The storyline “sister” of Max Dupri had been hyped since last Friday, along with MMM’s unveiling of its 2022 beachwear collection. Well, the fashion reveal has been pushed back to next week. It’s a shame the beachwear collection got pushed back, I wanted to titillate the juices of my guilty summer pleasures this weekend.

Fans of “NXT 2.0” will recognize Maxxine Dupri as the former Sofia Cromwell. She was an ally of Von Wagner. Cromwell hadn’t been featured for very long on “NXT”, making her debut on the show earlier this year. She has never wrestled a match during her time in WWE developmental system. Instead, she’s been limited to a managerial role. It appears she will be doing the same on “Smackdown”, but now with ma.çé and mån.sôör, rather than Wagner.

Wagner was last seen on “NXT” a couple of weeks ago when he and Solo Sikoa brawled to a double count-out, Cromwell was absent from ringside. Wagner appeared on “NXT” this past Tuesday in a pre-taped segment where he attacked Sikoa after Sikoa visited last week’s “Smackdown.” Maxxine Dupri, who was still known as Sofia Cromwell, was again nowhere to be seen during that encounter.

Despite Maxxine Dupri making her debut, her “brother” Max was not on “Smackdown” this week. His absence from the blue brand was shared on online not too long after it was revealed that former WWE Universal Champion, Brock Lesnar had left the arena before the show even started. However, unlike Lesnar, Dupri didn’t show up at all. One can only assume he’s on some beach, titillating the juices of his guilty pleasures.

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]