Wrestling Inc. Managing Editor Nick Hausman spoke with WWE Superstar Montez Ford ahead of the Money In The Bank event.

In the near future, Ford wants to have a Triple Threat Match with The Usos and New Day.

“Absolutely 100% what we do is for the fans. For the fans by the fans,” said Montez Ford. “For us to not only elevate and show them what we can do on a grander scale. I feel like they deserve it. You know it’s been a long time coming and I haven’t seen a Triple Threat Ladder- you know Tag Team Championship in a while as well. I think were coming up over 20-plus years, so I think it’s about time.

“The New Day [Triple Threat Match along with The Usos]. Put it out there in the universe right now. All of us are competing for universally the same thing, the Unified Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship. Right now all three of us are walking around saying that ‘were the best tag team in the world,’ but there’s only one way to prove it. Put us in the ring at the same time and see who comes out on top.”

The 2022 WWE Money In The Bank premium live event takes place tonight, July 2 from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit The Wrestling Inc Daily with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.

Below is the full video:

