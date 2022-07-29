An NBA legend has his sights set on becoming a WWE Superstar.

During Thursday’s SummerSlam tryout session in Nashville, Tennessee, eight-time NBA All-Star and former NBA Champion Dwight Howard made a surprise appearance and proceeded to cut a passionate promo in the presence of Triple H and other WWE scouts.

Howard participated in both in-ring drills and a promo showcase at the tryout, before meeting with Triple H. According to ESPN’s Arash Markazi, the tryout session lasted five hours, and Howard intends to be ringside for Saturday’s SummerSlam premium live event. Howard also told Markazi that he has legitimate plans to pursue a career in WWE.

Markazi also noted that Howard “was asking coaches and attendees how to properly take a bump in the ring and do other moves.”

In his promo, Howard referred to himself as Sho’nuff – the villain from the 1985 movie The Last Dragon. He has previously dressed up as Sho’nuff for Halloween and shared photos on social media.

A few videos from Howard’s WWE tryout can be seen below.

Dwight Howard was a surprise participant at the WWE Tryout in Nashville today. He told me he legit wants to join the WWE one day. pic.twitter.com/LiUnNqPsdv — Arash Markazi (@ArashMarkazi) July 28, 2022

Dwight Howard just met Paul "Triple H" Levesque, who is in charge of WWE creative and EVP of Talent Relations. pic.twitter.com/r9csgmW2zl — Arash Markazi (@ArashMarkazi) July 28, 2022

Dwight Howard said he would like to play in the NBA next season but is ready to transition and join the WWE if that does not happen. His NBA career began in Orlando and he said he’s open to beginning his WWE career in Orlando where the WWE Performance Center is located. pic.twitter.com/VnT0bA1LCB — Arash Markazi (@ArashMarkazi) July 28, 2022

“I think it is something in my future. I love the WWE. I love wrestling,” Howard told Markazi after the tryout. “I’m grateful and thankful for this opportunity to be here and just witness this whole thing, tryouts, and everything. Hopefully one day in the future, I’ll actually be in the ring, wrestling and holding up a belt.”

Howard is no stranger to the world of WWE. In 2015, he attended an episode of “SmackDown” at Houston’s Toyota Center when he was the starting Center for the Houston Rockets. After the show, Howard hung out with Triple H backstage. As seen in the tweet below, The Game extended an open invite to Dwight Howard for a future shot at becoming a WWE Superstar.

When you want to get in the ring, just give me a call @DwightHoward…Thanks for coming by tonight. pic.twitter.com/VAYAWuutjU — Triple H (@TripleH) June 3, 2015

Howard, who played for the Los Angeles Lakers last season, has yet to be signed to an NBA team for the upcoming 2022-23 season.

