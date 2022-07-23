Several new matches have been added to the card for tonight’s ROH Death Before Dishonor pay-per-view.

Rush will be taking on his brother, Dragon Lee, in singles action. Both luchadors are the son of the legendary La Bestia del Ring. This is the first singles match between the two La Faccion Ingobernable teammates and fans will be able to witness it live.

Meanwhile, three new matches have been added to the Zero Hour pre-show. Brian Cage and the Gates of Agony (Toa Liona and Kaun) of Tully Blanchard Enterprises will be taking on Tony Deppen, Alex Zayne, and Blake Christian. All of the participants were a part of the SuperCard of Honor show this past April but have been absent from the national TV spotlight since then. The exception is Tully Blanchard, as he has been featured on AEW Rampage in recent weeks and aligned his stable with current ROH Champion Jonathan Gresham.

Colt Cabana will also be taking on Anthony Henry during the pre-show. Cabana was last seen in AEW as part of the Dark Order but has been absent from their segments since late last year. The Shinobi Shadow Squad (Cheeseburger and Eli Isom) will also be facing the Trustbusters (Ari Daivari and Slim J).

Death Before Dishonor will air on Fite TV at 8 PM ET tonight from the Tsongas Center in Lowell, Massachusetts. Here is the current lineup for the show:

Zero Hour Pre Show:

* Brian Cage and the Gates of Agony vs. Tony Deppen, Alex Zayne and Blake Christian

* Colt Cabana vs. Anthony Henry

* The Shinobi Shadow Squad vs. The Trustbusters

* Willow Nightingale vs. Allysin Kay

Main Show:

* Jonathan Gresham (c) vs. Claudio Castagnoli for the ROH World Championship

* Samoa Joe (c) vs. Jay Lethal for the ROH Television Championship

* Wheeler Yuta (c) vs. Daniel Garcia for the ROH Pure Championship

* Mercedes Martinez (c) vs. Serena Deeb for the ROH Women’s Championship

* FTR (c) vs. The Briscoes for the ROH Tag Team Championships in a 2 out of 3 falls match

* The Righteous (Vincent, Dutch and Bateman) (c) vs. Dalton Castle and The Boys for the ROH Six Man Tag Team Championships

* Rush vs. Dragon Lee

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]

