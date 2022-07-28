WWE is saying “jambo” to Sub-Saharan Africa.

SuperSport, a Johannesburg-based sports broadcasting company that covers Sub-Saharan Africa, announced that “JAMBO WWE” began airing on Thursday, with the premiere episode already broadcast by the time of publication. The show will be hosted by Lwazi Volsak and Rosa-Lena Mabunda Mondlane, as well as Emeilio Michaels and Vasilis Argyrides.

“As WWE experts themselves,” the announcement read, “the presenters will carry the show with their banter and lively debate in short, sharp bursts, ensuring a show of pace and power.” The show is being touted as a “fresh approach” to bringing WWE content to viewers in Africa. Not only will it feature WWE programming, but also superfans, guest celebrities, and other wrestling and non-wrestling luminaries from across the continent. It will also have classic archival content, as well as giveaways.

The name comes from the Swahili word for greetings or salutation, essentially translating to “Hello, WWE.” The 30-minute program will be a supplement to the other WWE programs like “WWE Raw” and “WWE SmackDown,” but will feature graphics that will be “boldly African,” in hopes of better reflecting the culture of the continent while also incorporating the usual color schemes of WWE programming.

While the WWE Network is available in Africa, SuperSport has a channel dedicated to WWE programming that includes “Raw,” “SmackDown,” “WWE NXT,” and premium live events, as well as original shows like “WWE Ride Along,” and “WWE 24,” and now, “JAMBO WWE.” The new program will air on Thursdays at 7pm local time on SuperSport’s WWE channel, as well as the Grandstand channel, where viewers can catch up on football, rugby, and other sports, along with the catch-all variety channels.

