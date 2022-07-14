The location for the upcoming AEW pay-per-view All Out was revealed on “Fyter Fest: Week One”, and fans are in for a real treat!

AEW has announced an All Out week in Chicago, Illinois. The All Out pay-per-view will be held on Sunday, September 4th at the NOW Arena. “Dynamite” will be held on Wednesday, August 31 while “Rampage” will be held on Friday, September 2 — both at the same location as the pay-per-view event.

Fans can purchase tickets for all three events at AEWTIX.com and Ticketmaster.com on Friday, July 15 at 11 AM ET/10 AM CT/8 AM PT. Fans at home will be able to stream All Out on Fite TV and Bleacher Report. Per usual, “Dynamite” will be available to stream Dynamite on TBS at 8 PM ET/7 PM CT/5 PM PT while “Rampage” will be available on TNT at 10 PM ET/9 PM CT/7 PM PT.

This will be the third year in a row that All Out will be held in Chicago, with the first one taking place in 2019 as the company was still trying to get off the ground. However, this will be the first time that AEW hosts a full week of events for fans to be part of. The event is one of the bigger ones for the company, so fans can likely expect to see some surprises on the show, as well.

