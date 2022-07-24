NJPW announced that Clark Connors is injured.

Connors sustained a herniated disc in his back and will not be able to wrestle at the NJPW Strong tapings on July 24 and July 30.

Connors was supposed to face MLW National Openweight Champion Davey Richards at Music City Mayhem, but now Rocky Romero will be taking his place in the title match.

Below is NJPW’s statement:

Thank you for supporting New Japan Pro-Wrestling. Clark Connors has sustained a herniated disc in his back, and will not be able to wrestle his scheduled matches in Charlotte North Carolina on July 24 and Nashville Tennessee on July 30. We apologise to fans who were looking forward to seeing Clark wrestle, and appreciate your understanding. The following changes have been made to cards in Nashville and Charlotte. NJPW STRONG Taping: High Alert July 24 Clark Connors vs Hiromu Takahashi vs El Desperado –> Blake Christian vs Hiromu Takahashi vs El Desperado MUSIC CITY MAYHEM July 30 MLW National Openweight Championship Clark Connors vs Davey Richards –> Rocky Romero vs Davey Richards NJPW joins fans in wishing Connors a speedy, full recovery.

Connors also commented about his injury on Twitter.

He wrote, “Sorry to all the fans out there. I have dealt with herniation issues for the past 8 years or so, but this one is different. Those who know me know that to miss a week like this, you would darn near have to kill me. And that is about the case right now.”

Sorry to all the fans out there. I have dealt with herniation issues for the past 8 years or so, but this one is different. Those who know me know that to miss a week like this, you would darn near have to kill me. And that is about the case right now. https://t.co/3f8Cmld9sA — Clark Connors (@ClarkConnors) July 23, 2022

Connors took part in AEWxNJPW Forbidden Door in the AEW All-Atlantic Championship match. He has been with NJPW since 2018 and made his in-ring debut in September of that year, defeating Alex Coughlin at NJPW Fighting Spirit Unleashed.

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]