TMDK (Jonah & Bad Dude Tito) vs. Team Filthy (Tom Lawlor & Royce Isaacs)
Team Filthy corners Tito to start the match. Tito takes a pretty sound thrashing but fires up to tag Jonah back in. Lawlor and Isaacs continue their winning strategy against Jonah to no avail. Isaacs gets run over by a Thesz Press and then dropped with a Black Forest Bomb from Jonah for the pinfall.
Winners: TMDK (Jonah & Bad Dude Tit0)
United Empire (Will Ospreay, Jeff Cobb, Aaron Henare & Great-O-Khan) vs. Bullet Club (EVIL, El Phantasmo, SHO & Dick Togo)
Here is the full card:
- CHAOS (Kazuchika Okada & YOSHI-HASHI) vs. Toru Yano & Ryohei Oiwa
- Hiroshi Tanahashi, Tomohiro Ishii & Kosei Fujita vs. Bullet Club (Jay White, Juice Robinson & KENTA)
- Los Ingobernables de Japon (Shingo Takagi, SANADA & BUSHI) vs. Suzuki-gun (Taichi, TAKA Michinoku & Zack Sabre Jr.)
- D Block: David Finlay (0) vs. Yujiro Takahashi (0)
- B Block: Tama Tonga (0) vs. Chase Owens (0)
- A Block: Lance Archer (0) vs. Bad Luck Fale (0)
- C Block: Tetsuya Naito (0) vs. Hirooki Goto (0)
