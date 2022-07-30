Welcome to our WrestlingINC.com NJPW Music City Mayhem Live Coverage. Our live coverage starts at 3pm ET. Please share tonight’s coverage of tonight’s event on social media and chime in with your thoughts in the Comments section below.

Here is the full card:

Shota Umino, Fred Yehi & Yuya Uemura vs. Ren Narita, The DKC & Kevin Knight

MLW National Openweight Championship Match: Davey Richards (c) vs. Rocky Romero

NJPW STRONG Openweight Championship Match: Fred Rosser (c) vs. Big Damo

Hiromu Takahashi vs. Blake Christian

Alex Zayne, Dax Harwood & Cash Wheeler vs. United Empire (Mark Davis, Kyle Fletcher & TJP)

KUSHIDA vs. Alex Shelley

No Disqualification Match: Jon Moxley vs. El Desperado

