KUSHIDA will team with Hiroshi Tanahashi & Alex Zayne for his first match since returning to NJPW last month.

Here is the full card:

GBH (Tomoaki Honma & Togi Makabe) vs. Ryohei Oiwa & X

Hiroyoshi Tenzan, Master Wato & Kosei Fujita vs. Suzuki-gun (Minoru Suzuki, El Desperado & Yoshinobu Kanemaru)

United Empire (Aaron Henare & Great-O-Khan) vs. Los Ingobernables de Japon (BUSHI & Hiromu Takahashi)

Yuji Nagata, Clark Connors & The DKC vs. Los Ingobernables de Japon (Tetsuya Naito, SANADA & Shingo Takagi)

CHAOS (Hirooki Goto, YOSHI-HASHI & Toru Yano) vs. House of Torture (EVIL, Yujiro Takahashi & Dick Togo)

CHAOS (Kazuchika Okada & Tomohiro Ishii) vs. Suzuki-gun (TAKA Michinoku & Taichi)

KUSHIDA, Hiroshi Tanahashi & Alez Zayne vs. Bullet Club (KENTA, Gedo & Taiji Ishimori)

