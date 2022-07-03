This week’s episode of NJPW Strong featured members of the United Empire stable.

The members of the United Empire include Ospreay, Great-O-Khan, Jeff Cobb, Kyle Fletcher, Mark Davis, T.J.P, Aaron Henare, and Francesco Akira.

In the main event, Ospreay defeated Homicide.

Below are the results and highlights from the main event:

* Jeff Cobb defeated Willie Mack

* United Empire (Aussie Open, Aaron Henare & Great-O-Khan) defeated TMDK (JONAH, Shane Haste, Mikey Nicholls & Bad Dude Tito)

* Will Ospreay defeated Homicide

 

 

