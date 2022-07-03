This week’s episode of NJPW Strong featured members of the United Empire stable.
The members of the United Empire include Ospreay, Great-O-Khan, Jeff Cobb, Kyle Fletcher, Mark Davis, T.J.P, Aaron Henare, and Francesco Akira.
In the main event, Ospreay defeated Homicide.
Below are the results and highlights from the main event:
* Jeff Cobb defeated Willie Mack
* United Empire (Aussie Open, Aaron Henare & Great-O-Khan) defeated TMDK (JONAH, Shane Haste, Mikey Nicholls & Bad Dude Tito)
* Will Ospreay defeated Homicide
Your main event is next!
As @madking1981 joins the announce position, Homicide vs Ospreay for the first time ever!
https://t.co/ApC26e4Jjh#njpwSTRONG
— NJPW Global (@njpwglobal) July 3, 2022
Homicide drills Ospreay with a suplex on the ramp!
https://t.co/ApC26e4Jjh#njpwSTRONG
— NJPW Global (@njpwglobal) July 3, 2022
It isn’t July 4 yet, but Homicide and Ospreay think it’s BBQ time!
https://t.co/ApC26e4Jjh#njpwSTRONG
— NJPW Global (@njpwglobal) July 3, 2022
Didn’t catch #njpwSTRONG on time?
Watch on demand now, as things got heated between Homicide and Will Ospreay, and Eddie Kingston got involved!
https://t.co/ApC26e4btJ
— NJPW Global (@njpwglobal) July 3, 2022
