Last month, Vince McMahon stepped down as Chairman and CEO of the WWE after misconduct allegations came out. However, despite stepping down as head of the company, McMahon still played a role in the WWE Creative process. Though yesterday, McMahon retired from WWE and is now out of the company. Following Vince McMahon’s retirement, a source within WWE’s creative team has commented on McMahon’s performance within the creative room via a new report from “Fightful Select.”

According to the source discussed, they expect fewer rematches to take place in WWE going forward, as Vince McMahon would think of a match he thought was good and often forget how many times the WWE has already done it in the past. This comes before SummerSlam next weekend, featuring six rematches on the eight-match card, including Brock Lesnar vs. Roman Reigns, The Street Profits vs. The Usos, and Bianca Belair vs. Becky Lynch.

We recently saw both Belair vs. Lynch & Reigns vs. Lesnar at the WrestleMania premium live event earlier this year. Whereas when it comes to Street Profits vs. The Usos, we just saw this match at the beginning of the month at Money in the Bank. Next weekend’s match will be the ninth time the two teams have gone against each other throughout their runs in WWE.

The source also mentioned that McMahon would often forget the names of the various talents from time to time. This is surprising, as Vince McMahon has a history of renaming “NXT” talent as they are called to the main roster. Sources have said that McMahon would do this to give the former “NXT” new identities and differentiate themselves from their former characters. The alleged forgetfulness could, however, be the inspiration behind Vince shortening names to become something simpler, for example, Austin Theory to Theory, Matt Riddle to Riddle, and Mustafa Ali to Ali.

