Otis threw up on his Alpha Academy partner, Chad Gable, during the live telecast of the 7/4 “WWE Raw” episode.

The incident occurred immediately after Alpha Academy & Theory lost a Six-Man Match against The Street Profits & United States Champion Bobby Lashley. As seen in the video clip below, Otis would barf all over Gable after taking a huge frog splash from Montez Ford for the pinfall loss. The commentators even made a reference to Ford’s splash not boding well for Otis’ stomach.

Earlier in the night, there was a Hot Dog eating contest held outside the venue in a cookout segment. Although the competition was never actually shown, Akira Tozawa was declared the winner for eating a total of 48 hot dogs. With Otis coming in second place, Gable would demand a recount until Theory came up and asked Alpha Academy to prepare for their match.

Looks like @otiswwe isn't feeling too well after eating all those hot dogs! What should he do before his tag team match next on #WWERaw? pic.twitter.com/jWU3l7K9TO — WWE (@WWE) July 5, 2022

This isn’t the first instance of a WWE Superstar puking on live television. In 1998, the former Darren Drozdov threw up after being ordered by Vince McMahon to barf on command. Drozdov was later renamed Puke as part of the new Legion Of Doom without Hawk. In 1992, The Ultimate Warrior threw up after by “cursed” by Papa Shango. A fan on Twitter also brought up the incident where Booker T threw up on Michael Cole, as seen below.

Poor Otis. Reminds us of another incident that happened 20 years ago. 🤮 #WWERaw @BookerT5x pic.twitter.com/5yHwlrwTxH — The A Show | The A Is For The Agenda ✊🏾 (@TheAShowRNC) July 5, 2022

Otis & Gable dropped the Raw Tag Team Titles to Randy Orton & Riddle of RK-Bro on the 3/7 “WWE Raw” episode earlier this year. Since then, Alpha Academy has remained in the title picture. Otis last wrestled a singles match on the 6/6 “WWE Raw” where he lost to Ezekiel.

