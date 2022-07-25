Paul Wight, FKA The Big Show in WWE, recently appeared on The Wrestling Classic’s “Casual Conversations.” When talking about Wight’s time in WWE, Wight began talking about his experiences with WWE Hall of Famer and former WWE Champion ‘Stone Cold’ Steve Austin.

“He would kick the sh*t out of me for about 3 or 4 minutes, beat me, and pour beer on my head,” said Wight, recalling the time he worked against Austin for ten days straight on tour in the UK. He then recalled a match in London he had with the Texas Rattlesnake, a match where the now-retired Vince McMahon wanted Wight to go over. This is because Wight was going into a program with Brock Lesnar then, and McMahon wanted to get the World’s Largest Athlete some more hype.

“Vince, these people paid a lot of money to see Stone Cold Steve Austin drink a few beers and hit a few stunners, not do a job to the freaking Big Show,” was Stone Cold’s response to being told he was losing the match, according to Paul Wight. After Austin had talked with McMahon, Wight said McMahon agreed with Austin and said Wight needed to be more aggressive.

When the two got to the match, Wight accidentally pulled Austin’s shorts a little too far up for comfort, and in retaliation, Austin hit Wight square on the chin with three shoot punches. Wight said he lost it, nearly threw Austin over the top rope, and had a few choice words for him. Austin then congratulated the big man for getting fired up.

“So as he’s covering me, he’s telling me to kick out.” Wight said that he told the former Big Show to kick out once Austin hit the Stone Cold Stunner. Wight said he was scared to kick out of the signature move for fear of being fired. “You’ve heard the horror stories of the older dudes; this guy is gonna get me fired.” He said this repeated six more times and that Wight was hit with seven stunners, each getting louder and louder.

For fans wondering where they can find Paul Wight nowadays, he is currently signed to All Elite Wrestling, where he primarily works in a backstage position but still wrestles part-time.

