As seen in the fan-made YouTube video below, Raquel Rodriguez received new theme music when she competed in a dark match this past Friday, July 15. The new theme song is led by an acoustic guitar and horns, with noticeable inspiration from Latin music.

Not only did she receive a new, flashy theme song to replace her “Get Out Of My Way” theme, Raquel also successfully defeated Sonya Deville in the pre-“SmackDown” dark match.

Rodriguez hasn’t been competing on television since the Money in the Bank ladder match on July 2, where she and five other women lost to the eventual winner, Liv Morgan. Morgan would go on later that night to cash in her Money in the Bank briefcase and win her first Championship in WWE — the “SmackDown” Women’s Championship. Though she hasn’t been featured on television much this month, Raquel is still competing regularly at WWE live events and is being booked as a major powerhouse. During last weekend’s Sunday Stunner and Saturday Night’s Main Event shows, Rodriguez defeated Lacey Evans & Shayna Baszler in 2-on-1 handicap matches on both nights.

You can see results for the other WWE “SmackDown” dark matches from this Friday below:

* Los Lotharios defeated Drew Gulak & Ricochet

* Riddle defeated Omos via DQ

Rodriguez debuted with WWE in January 2017 after signing in October 2016. She is a one-time NXT Women’s Champion and a two-time NXT Women’s Tag Team Champion. She debuted on “SmackDown” this past April and has been presented strongly whenever she’s featured on television.

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]