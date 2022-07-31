Renee Paquette (FKA Renee Young) recently appeared at the Starrcast V event over SummerSlam weekend in Nashville, TN. There she was interviewed by different media outlets, including Nick Hausman of Wrestling Inc. who caught up with Paquette and asked her about Vince McMahon, her take on his recent retirement, and if she was surprised.

“Yeah, I mean, it was quick,” Paquette said in response to Hausman’s question. McMahon, of course, stepped down last week as WWE Chairman and CEO after weeks of an ongoing investigation into allegations of sexual misconduct with former colleagues. Paquette continued, “I’m sure it’s a very interesting, I’m sure a very stressful time with all that’s going on over there [WWE].”

Renee Paquette then commented on WWE Chairman Stephanie McMahon. “As a Co-CEO, I think she’s amazing,” Paquette said. Stephanie McMahon and WWE President Nick Khan were made Co-CEOs after Vince McMahon stepped down last Friday. Following the news of his retirement, Stephanie’s husband and WWE Hall of Famer Triple H stepped up as Head of WWE Creative. While on the topic of Stephanie McMahon, Paquette continued complimenting her work by saying, “She’s not only like one of the best performers in WWE but I think all the work she does behind the scenes [also stands out].”

Renee Paquette spent most of her early career in the WWE, making her debut as a backstage interviewer for “Raw,” “Smackdown,” and other WWE shows. However, while in “NXT,” she made her commentary debut and began as a full-time commentator at Full Sail. Then in late 2018, Paquette became a full-time WWE Commentator for the main roster for “Monday Night Raw” and even hosted the now defunct “WWE Backstage” on Fox Sports 1.

