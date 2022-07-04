WWE Hall of Famer “Road Dogg” Brian James was working behind the scenes with the talent of “NXT” before he was released from his contract earlier this year. The legendary D-Generation-X member has now indicated that he’d love to resume a similar position elsewhere, despite being under a WWE Legends deal.

“I wanted to keep my relationship with [WWE] really good even if I went somewhere else to work,” Road Dogg told “Insight with Chris Van Vliet”. “Which, I’d love to do that. I’d love to work with promo guys backstage at AEW because it’s just new talent — Well, half of them are NXT talent I’ve worked with in the past, but I would love to do something challenging, you know what I mean?”

Road Dogg disclosed whether he had already been backstage at AEW or not, given he is now free to attend any show that he wishes. “I have not,” he said. “I have not been there at all. I was looking forward to the opportunity in Vegas, but I ended up canceling my show out there, so I didn’t end up going.”

Road Dogg revealed that he’d love to try and “help out” behind the scenes at Tony Khan’s organization moving forward but only if the opportunity were to present itself again.

The former WWE Intercontinental Champion began working behind the scenes at WWE in 2011 when he was hired as a Producer, several months after he inducted his father “Bullet” Bob Armstrong into the WWE Hall of Fame. He later climbed up the ladder and eventually became a creative writer. The 53-year-old eventually landed the position of Lead Writer for “SmackDown” before stepping back from the role after WrestleMania 35 in 2019. Road Dogg would then go on to join Triple H on the “NXT” brand, lending a hand behind the curtain until his release from the company.

