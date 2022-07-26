After The Miz and Logan Paul’s opening brawl on Monday Night “Raw,” the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos, and Paul Heyman came down to the ring to promote Roman’s upcoming the last man standing match at SummerSlam this Saturday against Heyman’s former client, Brock Lesnar.

After hyping up the crowd, Roman Reigns “didn’t feel like talking anymore.” Hence, he decided to hand off the mic to Heyman, where Heyman ran through the names Lesnar had conquered, including 20-year veteran John Cena and WWE Hall of Famer, The Undertaker. Before Heyman could continue, though, “A-Town Down” rang throughout the arena. Mr. Money in the Bank, Theory then came down to the ring.

Theory said that the Bloodline talks a lot, but they forgot the essential part of SummerSlam. Theory tells Roman Reigns that not only will he take the United States Championship back from Bobby Lashley, but he’ll also walk down to the ramp, cash in his Money in the Bank contract, and take the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship, whether he has to take it from Reigns or Lesnar.

Reigns tell Theory to step in the ring and acknowledge his Tribal Chief. This would be a mistake, as Roman Reigns would lay into Theory here. He tells Theory that he has no clue what to do with the MITB Briefcase. He tells Theory to look around and analyze the situation before dropping a bombshell line on him.

Roman Reigns tells Theory that “his daddy” ain’t there no more. This comment, of course, references the fact that Theory’s on-screen mentor, Vince McMahon, has recently retired. Before retiring from the WWE, McMahon had been seen on-screen with Theory at various times over the past year, even accompanying Theory to the ring for his match against “SmackDown” commentator Pat McAfee at WrestleMania in April.

Reigns’ comment had the crowd riled up as they began to change “Daddy’s Boy” and “Who’s your daddy?” at Theory as The Tribal Chief continued to insult Theory.

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]