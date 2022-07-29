Sami Zayn has had many memorable matches, feuds, and moments in WWE, especially since turning to the dark side. Since turning heel, Zayn has wrestled a celebrity at WrestleMania, won the Intercontinental Championship three times, took part in Daniel Bryan’s WrestleMania 34 comeback match, and so much more; however, there are still feuds that Zayn would like to take part in.

While on “Steve Austin’s The Broken Skull Sessions,” Zayn discussed possibly feuding with two of the biggest WWE Superstars in the past 20 years.

“I don’t know what Randy’s deal is,” Zayn said. “I know he’s dealing with some stuff right now, and I’ve gotten to work with him a ton, especially on house shows, but I’ve never done a real program with him, and I’d love to because people care about him so much. I know Cena is kind of in and out. I would love to do a program with Cena if he ever comes back. Roman would be great. I had some unexpected on-screen chemistry with Brock [Lesnar].”

Randy Orton recently celebrated his 20th anniversary in WWE on the April 25th edition of “Monday Night Raw.” Less than a month later, Orton had his last match to date, defending the Raw Tag Team Championships and attempting to win the Smackdown Tag Team Championships on the May 20th edition of “Friday Night Smackdown.” Orton is currently out as he is dealing with injuries, and there has been no specific timetable for his return to the ring.

16-time World Champion John Cena hasn’t been on WWE programming much the past few years. However, the Leader of the Cenanation, just like Orton, celebrated his 20th anniversary in WWE this year and appeared in person on the June 27th edition of “Monday Night Raw” for the occasion. Cena last wrestled in a dark match on the September 10th, 2021, edition of “Friday Night Smackdown,” which took place from Madison Square Garden, when he teamed up with The Mysterios to defeat The Bloodline. There was speculation that Cena would be wrestling on SummerSlam, possibly against Theory, but alas, it would not be.

On May 4th, 2015, Cena put his United States Championship on the line in an open challenge, a challenge that Sami Zayn accepted. Zayn recalled his one singles match against Cena and praised the Doctor of Thuganomics.

“I think [Cena is] an underrated sell, actually,” Zayn said. “He’s got unbelievable facials … He was super excited about it before the match, more than I was because he knew what kind of crowd it was going to be, and he fed off that energy.”

If you use quotes in this article, please credit “Steve Austin: The Broken Skull Sessions” and provide an h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]

Sign up for Wrestling Inc. Breaking News Alerts