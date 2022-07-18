It’s no surprise that Sami Zayn has been killing it on TV nearly every week since his return from injury in 2019. The 20-year veteran has made a name for himself not just in WWE, but in promotions like Ring of Honor and Pro Wrestling Guerrilla, and now it appears that he’s making the rounds elsewhere in the wrestling world, as he will be the next guest on WWE Hall of Famer “Stone Cold” Steve Austin’s “The Broken Skull Sessions.”

Of course, this isn’t Zayn’s first time appearing on a wrestling show or podcast. The former “NXT” Champion showed up on The New Day’s “Feel The Power Podcast” in September 2020 discussing various points in his career, including an arm injury he suffered before a match with John Cena that also happened to be his main roster debut. Outside of WWE, Zayn has guested on shows like “Notsam Wrestling” and, on three separate occasions, Renee Paquette’s “Oral Sessions.”

Meanwhile, Austin, who started “The Broken Skull Sessions” back in 2019, has had like guests such as WWE Hall of Famer The Undertaker, former AEW World Heavyweight Champion Chris Jericho, and more recently, “The American Nightmare” Cody Rhodes. This is the first time we’ll see Austin and Zayn interact with each other on-screen, as they have yet to cross paths on “WWE Raw” or “WWE SmackDown,” and it will mark Austin’s third appearance in wrestling since making his surprise in-ring return at “WrestleMania 38” earlier this year. That match, of course, also involved Zayn’s longtime frenemy Kevin Owens — Austin famously gave the pair some advice before either got anywhere close to WWE.

Zayn’s episode of “The Broken Skull Sessions” will begin streaming this Friday on Peacock in the United States, and the WWE Network everywhere else in the world.

