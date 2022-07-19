Seth Rollins has learned a thing or two when it comes to suffering injuries while in the square circle and seems to know how to work around them pretty well.

In an interview with Digital Spy, Rollins discussed what it was like for him to work around Cody Rhodes’ torn pec during their “Hell In A Cell” match back in June.

“It was definitely shocking and I think the way I felt about it was how the audience in Chicago felt. They were just very uncomfortable for the first little bit. I think people were even wary just to cheer for him because it was so wild.”

Rollins continued on to say that he was taken aback when he saw the injury and said he had never seen anything like it. He described the preparation for the match as a hurdle that was brand new to him and called the process behind the match interesting.

“I think what we got out of it was magic, how we got there wasn’t ideal but that’s life, you gotta roll with the punches sometimes.”

Rollins also compared Rhodes’ torn pec to a similar injury Triple H suffered back in 2018 during the “Crown Jewel” Event in Saudi Arabia, where the Game teamed up with Shawn Michaels to take on The Brothers of Destruction. He said that while Triple H’s injury was pretty brutal, Rhodes has more extensive bruising down one side of his body and described it as pretty gnarly.

Rollins and Rhodes began feuding with one another after Rhodes made his return to WWE as Rollins’ mystery opponent at “Wrestlemania 38” and picked up the win. Rollins sought revenge and the two faced one another at “Wrestlemania Backlash”, before meeting one last time at “Hell In A Cell”. Rhodes would take home the win at both events.

Rollins is currently set to face Riddle at “Summerslam” on July 30 at the Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit Digital Spy with a h/t to Wrestling INC. for the transcription.

