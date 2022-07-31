Recently, Seth “Freakin'” Rollins did an interview with the German news outlet, SPORT1. There, Rollins was asked about recent comments made about him by, former NXT Trainer, the “Road Dogg” Jesse James.

James said that while in “NXT,” Rollins would become annoyed with the advice given to him by James and other former wrestlers who helped train superstars in “NXT.”

When asked about these comments, Rollins said, “I used to be pretty stubborn, that’s true, and that was a problem starting in WWE twelve years ago, and going through the NXT roster.”

Of course, before being known as names such as the Beast Slayer, The Messiah, and The Architect, Rollins was in NXT for the first two years of his WWE career. Appearing on the unaired season of the original “NXT” and FCW, before the latter was rebranded into the “NXT” brand we knew for nearly ten years. There Seth Rollins would become the inaugural “NXT” Champion, before moving up to the main roster in November 2012, alongside Jon Moxley (then known as Dean Ambrose) and Roman Reigns.

Seth Rollins continued saying, “You need the confidence to make it in the WWE, but it was difficult for me. I must have also been because I came from a different world.”

When asked to elaborate on this, Rollins said, “In independent wrestling, which is where I grew up, you’re a lot more on your own, you’ve got a lot more to figure out on your own.”It’s a completely different world of experience and I wasn’t quite prepared for it. As a result, there was a lot of friction and strained working relationships and I almost burned my bridges.”

On the wrestling independent scene as Tyler Black, Rollins most notably won the PWG and Ring of Honor Tag Team Championships with former partner, Jimmy Jacobs, before eventually going on to win the Ring of Honor World Championship.

